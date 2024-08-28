Win! Squarespace deal takes 10% off everything

Squarespace is one of the best website builders we've tested. It's particularly great if you're not familiar with web design and if you're building your website from scratch. With many Labor Day sales now live, Squarespace is offering a killer deal.

For a limited time, you can use coupon code "GUIDE10" to save 10% off any Squarespace purchase. That's one of the best Squarespace promo codes we've seen.

Customers can also take advantage of Squarespace Design Intelligence (AI) to create blog posts, e-mail campaigns, and more.

In our Squarespace review, we said it excels as an all-in-one solution for websites, with its unlimited bandwidth and webspace. We also like that its analytics, ecommerce, and marketing tools are all available through a single administration panel. Simply put: It can get your website up and running in no time.

Squarespace also uses Design Intelligence (AI) to help you build your website. You can use AI to create copy/blog posts, product descriptions, e-mail campaigns, summarize video, and more.

If you're curious to learn more, make sure to check out our guide on how to build a website with Squarespace.