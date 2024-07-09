These are the early Prime Day deals with the biggest discounts — 7 items I would shop right now

With Prime Day just around the corner, we've seen no shortage of amazing deals in technology, smart home, apparel and more. However, among the sea of savings, some deals stand out from the crowd.

I've scoured Amazon and found the top deals you can grab right now at a whopping 50% off (and more). Popular products like the Blink Outdoor 4 is on sale for only $39. Another deal you don't want to miss is the Shark AI Robot Vacuum which you can purchase for $300 off.

These are the best deals I've seen so far, and they promise to deliver unreal savings ahead of Prime Day. So get ready save big on these 7 items I recommend you take advantage of right now. (For more ways to save, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes).

Best Amazon Deals

KitchenAid Ribbed Soft Silicone Oven Mitt Set: was $34 now $15 @ Amazon

Keep your hands safe from the heat while cooking and handling hot pans and dishes with these oven mitts. They are heat resistant up to 500 degrees, waterproof and slip-resistant. Thanks to their silicone material, they can be easily cleaned and rinsed off with water.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. It also offers Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button. Other features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support on the video front and Dolby Digital Plus/Dolby Atmos support on the audio side.

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen): was $99 now $39 @ Amazon

The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. You'll get a wireless security camera that shoots crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.

JBL Tune Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $99 now $44 @ Amazon

JBL's wireless earbuds pack a punch with 10mm drivers that deliver crisp sound. With 40 hours of battery life shared between the headphones and their charging case, you'll be able to rock out all day long.

Samsonite Freeform Hardside Expandable Luggage: was $479 now $219 @ Amazon

Summer travel plans? This set of luggage that includes a spinner and carry-on will be your trusty travel sidekicks. They are extremely light, have a durable shell and the double spinner wheels allow you to roll the suitcase easily.

Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum: was $549 now $249 @ Amazon

Shark is a name known for making high-quality home cleaning devices. While the company may not be as popular in the robot vacuum space as a brand like iRobot, that doesn't make its products any worse. In the case of the AI Ultra, you get a robot vacuum with tons of features like powerful suction, home-mapping, Matrix Clean, and a 30-day self-emptying capacity.