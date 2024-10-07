The ultrawide Samsung gaming monitor of my dreams is over $700 off for Prime Day
I need this monitor at my desk, and at this price, it's affordable
If you're tired of having a regular gaming monitor, replace it with an ultrawide beast like this Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 curved display. It's 49 inches with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Prime Big Deal Days hasn't even started yet, but this is already one of the best deals I've encountered. It's in my cart, and I'm ready to pull the trigger. It's currently $1,079 on Amazon, close to the all-time low price. Usually, the Odyssey OLED G9 costs $1,799, so this is a ridiculous deal for one of the best gaming monitors you can use.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G9: was $1,799 now $1,079 @ Amazon
This is the gaming monitor I've always wanted. For as long as I can remember, I've been a dual monitor user and having a single monitor with the same real estate as two displays has always appealed to me. This Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 has features including 240Hz, a 32:9 aspect ratio and more. At $1,079, it's a fantastic price, just $20 higher than the all-time low.
Price check: $1,079 @ Best Buy
Our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitor review rated the display with 4.5 stars out of 5, making me want it much more. Reviewer Tony Polanco said the "49-inch behemoth is one of the most immersive gaming monitors out there."
Between the low response time and high refresh rate, this is an excellent monitor for playing various PC games. And with its crazy aspect ratio, you can immerse yourself in games by having them all around you (or you can multitask with the game on one side and work on the other).
The biggest knock against the Odyssey OLED G9 monitor in our review was the high price, but with this $700-plus discount, that problem is nullified.
You need a giant desk to accommodate a monitor like this, but let's be honest: there's always room if you're willing to make room. "The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 might seem ostentatious due to its wider-than-wide 49-inch curved display. However, that same curvature makes this gaming monitor so immersive," reads our review, rounding out my thoughts.
With that, it's time for me to click the checkout button on Amazon and get ready to enjoy my giant monitor when it arrives in a couple of days. In the meantime, our Prime Day deals live blog can alert you to other big savings out there.
