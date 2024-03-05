The Backbone One just dropped to $69 in this epic deal — but there's a catch

Fans of mobile gaming are in luck as the Backbone One has gone on sale across several online stores, in both its standard black and PlayStation editions.

Usually, the Backbone one will set you back around $99, but the current sale has the device costing $69 at Amazon, Target and Backbone's website, which is over $20 off of the normal price. While this isn't the biggest price drop we've seen for the device it is still a great deal, and it's certainly cheaper than the PlayStation Portal or ROG Ally.

It is only the models with the Lightning connection that have seen a price drop though, which is no good for iPhone 15 or Android phone owners. But those with an older iPhone looking for a gaming controller need to consider grabbing this deal before it ends on March 10.

Backbone One - Black (Lightning): Was $99 now $69 @ Amazon The Backbone One allows players to get the best out of their mobile games with easy connections to any iPhone using a Lightning port. The device supports the PS Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps, and also comes with 1 month of Backbone+, which offers exclusive perks through the Backbone app. Also available at the same price at Target and at Backbone

Backbone One PlayStation Edition (Lightning): Was $99 now $69 @ Amazon This special edition of the Backbone One comes with all the same features as the basic model. However, this model comes with a DualSense-style design and special integration with the PlayStation app. It still works fine with Xbox and any other game or service that supports controllers though. Also available for the same price @Target and @Backbone

The Backbone One allows users to turn their iPhone into a handheld gaming machine, sort of like the Nintendo Switch. The device dramatically improves the gaming experience on mobiles, letting the screen be a screen instead of forcing it to be part-controller. And Backbone couldn't be simpler to use — it only needs to be plugged into a phone's charging port to activate.

The Backbone One is compatible with Xbox and PlayStation game streaming services, as well as any app or game that offers controller support. You won't need to download any apps for the device to work, but the Backbone app is available for assisting with set-up, firmware updates and controller options.

The Backbone One also comes with a one-month trial for Backbone+, which lets the Backbone app organize your gaming content library and streaming services into one place with a gamepad-friendly UI.

If you're firmly a PlayStation gamer, the Backbone One PlayStation Edition comes with the full PS5 aesthetic, including button design and color. While the association is mostly skin-deep there are some other benefits. This version of the Backbone One will be recognized as a DualSense controller by your PS5, something other grips cannot do. The PlayStation edition also offers easy navigation to Playstation's own app through a simple button press.

There are some minor downsides to the Backbone One, like the fact that it costs you extra per month/year to get all the features that the Backbone app provides. Also, it's fairly expensive as phone gaming controllers go, but fortunately deals like this help eliminate that particular issue.

The only other thing to consider is stock levels. It's been hard at times to get the Backbone One due to the growing popularity of this and other game-streaming devices. So we recommend grabbing this deal while you can if you're interested!