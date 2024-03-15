Spring Skechers sale at Amazon — 11 deals I'd shop now

Warmer weather will be here before you know it and if you need to revamp your spring apparel, there's no need to wait for the upcoming Amazon Big Spring Sale. The retailer is already offering epic deals on one the biggest sneaker/apparel brands around.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking up to 50% off select Skecher shoes and apparel for men and women. After discount, prices start as low as $11. We've tested all the best Skechers at Tom's Guide and below I'm rounding up the best deals you can shop this weekend. From walking shoes to casual wear, here are the best deals to shop.

Skechers deals

Skechers Men's 6 Pack Quarter Crew Socks: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Quarter-Socks-Black-10-13%2Fdp%2FB07KMLBKH8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $16 now $11 @ Amazon

Time to restock on socks. Amazon has the Skechers 6-Pack Quarter Crew Socks on sale for just $11. You can buy them in a combination of white and black or just black. They feature mesh top ventilation and extra arch support. Alternatively, the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB07NKC4SY7%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Skechers No Show Socks (Women) are on sale for $13.

Skechers Men's Polo: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-mens-Shirt-Heather-Small%2Fdp%2FB09TQ5QCXJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $12 @ Amazon

This short-sleeve polo is perfect for everyday use. It features a moisture-wicking design made with 53% polyester and 47% cotton pique. It also has UPF 40 properties, which means it helps block the sun from penetrating your skin.

Skechers Go Walk High Waisted Bike Short: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-GoFlex-Short-Pockets%2Fdp%2FB08C811RRH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now $18 @ Amazon

Ideal for biking, walking, or working out, these Go Walk High Waisted 10-inch shorts feature a soft, cotton-like feel with a high-waisted waistband. It has exterior side pockets and its spandex blend fabric features 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and UPF 40+ properties.

Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Gowalk-Everywhere-Jacket-Hoodless%2Fdp%2FB0929KQFRF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $59 now from $25 @ Amazon

This Skechers Men's Hoodless Hoodie is on sale from $25. A huge 49% discount applies to certain sizes and colors, so make sure to check for on-page coupons. This relaxed fit hoodie has ribbed trim, a stretch fit and is made of breathable material.

Skechers Women's Restful Long Sleeve Hoodie: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZZK1X2W%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $52 now $29 @ Amazon

Perfect for this chilly spring mornings, the Skechers Restful Long Sleeve Hoodie features a French terry fabric with a soft, silky feel. It sports a kangaroo pocket and thumbholes at sleeve openings. It's available in different colors and styles from $29.

Skechers Men's Go Walk Pickleball Shorts: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Skechweave-Smooth-Waistband-Movement%2Fdp%2FB07T5CB1GL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $39 now from $23 @ Amazon

If you've caught the Pickleball bug, these shorts will help you enjoy the game in style. They're made of breathable, moisture wicking fabric that dries quickly and is resistant to wrinkles. There's also a zip pocket to store your stuff. Make sure to check all the color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Bobs B Cute Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-BOBS-Womens-Sneaker-White%2Fdp%2FB07NJNRHKG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $45 now from $29 @ Amazon

These casual Skechers sneakers come in a range of fun colors and are on sale starting from $29. These shoes have a memory foam footbed, although they lack support for working out. Make sure to check all the color options in your size to get the best deal.

Skechers Men’s Go Run Consistent Sneaker: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Mens-Run-Consistent-Performance%2Fdp%2FB07WLN9S6C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $55 now from $41 @ Amazon

This well-cushioned trainer is designed for workouts in and out of the gym. If you’re looking to up your step count, you’ll like the plush midsole foam, and that all-important arch support. The shoe is discounted to $41 right now, although you’ll need to go through the different colorways to find the best deal in your size.

Skechers Men's Go Run Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Mens-Lite-Sneaker-Navy%2Fdp%2FB0CFN196RS%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $52 @ Amazon

We rank these shoes as the best Skechers for novice runners. These extremely light and breathable shoes are supportive, durable and come in at an affordable price point. Although, we noted in our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/Skechers-Go-Run-Lite" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Go Run Lite review that you'll eventually want to upgrade to a shoe that engineered for running longer distances if you do get serious about the sport. The <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Sneaker-Black-Purple%2Fdp%2FB0B4KPCR3P%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Women's Go Run Lite are also on sale from $58 at Amazon. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $60 @ Amazon

These are the best Skechers slip-ins we've tested, so they're the ones to get if you want a super easy way to put your shoes on. They're lightweight, stretchy and breathable. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/skechers-slip-in-summit" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Skechers Slip Ins Dazzling Haze review, we said they're perfect for low-impact activites like walking, light resistance training, and dance cardio. Make sure to check the different color options in your size to find the best deal.