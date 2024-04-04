Sleep easy! I found 3 great deals on bed sheets with up to 76% off right now
Shop Coyuchi, FluffCo, and Macy's
I'm always looking for an excuse to refresh my linen closet, and luckily I can almost always count on one bedding brand or another to host a sale. Today, three brands have piqued my interest with their sidewide promotions.
For starters, Macy's VIP sale is offering double discounts on a bunch of designer brands, including sheets from Nautica, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and more up to 60% off. But the biggest savings are reserved for the retailer's exclusive offering Charter Club. Two other deals worth checking out, in my opinion, include Coyuchi's sale section, with sheet sets marked down 20% off, and 76% off FluffCo.'s hotel-quality sheets and pillowcases .
- Charter Club Sleep Luxe Cotton Sheet Set: was $170 now $68 @ Macy’s
- Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set: was $168 now $134 @ Coyuchi
- Hotel Flat and Fitted Sheet: was $499 now $149 @ FluffCo
Best sheet deals
Charter Club Sleep Luxe Cotton Sheet Set: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15775021?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.macys.com/shop/product/charter-club-sleep-luxe-800-thread-count-100-cotton-sheet-sets-created-for-macys?ID=4837194" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $170 now $68 @ Macy’s
This four-piece sheet set (it comes with a fitted and flat sheet, plus two pillowcases) is one of the best bargains to be found during Macy's VIP sale. While bundles by <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15775021?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.macys.com/shop/product/lauren-ralph-lauren-spencer-475-thread-count-cotton-sateen-sheet-sets" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Lauren Ralph Lauren, <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15775021?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.macys.com/shop/product/tommy-hilfiger-solid-core-sheet-sets?ID=1348422" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Tommy Hilfiger, and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8900245-15775021?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.macys.com/shop/product/nautica-buoy-line-cotton-percale-sheet-set?ID=11362546" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" data-link-merchant="macys.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Nautica (pop in the promo code "VIP" at checkout for extra savings) are tempting, this exclusive brand comes highly rated—and the 65% discount is nothing to scoff at. Buyers are fans of the deep pocket size, the soft feel, and decent weight.
Organic Crinkled Percale Sheet Set: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.coyuchi.com%2Fproducts%2Forganic-crinkled-percale-sheets&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - coyuchi.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $168 now $134 @ Coyuchi
If you're a hot sleeper, you'll want to take stock of Coyuchi's Spring Refresh sale, which reduces the price of its organic percale sets by 20%. The crisp, 100% organic cotton sheets feature a 15-inch deep pocket and 7-inch hemline. These are sustainably-made in a factory that recycles 90% of its wastewater and is gently treated with a plant-based softener—but the crinkled texture remains, giving them a lovely, lived-in look. All 12 colors are on sale, but we're partial to the sage stripes.
Hotel Flat and Fitted Sheet: <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584493&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffluff.co%2Fcollections%2Fhotel-quality%2Fproducts%2Fflat-fitted-sheet&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - fluff.co"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $499 now $149 @ FluffCo
Honestly, this deal seems too good to be true, but when you pair FluffCo's Queen-sized fitted and flat sheet set with its pillowcases, you won't spend more than $124 at checkout (a value that's originally $538). Talk about a 5-star quality steal. Right now, the site states it's running a 30% off promotion, but most of its hotel-quality offerings are far greater, so we'd get these while you can.
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.