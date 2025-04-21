Save $300 off this killer RTX 4070 gaming laptop

Finding good deals on gaming laptops isn't easy right now, but there are still a few gems to be found in the market if you know where to look.

Here's a good example: the Lenovo Legion 5i with Nvidia RTX 4070 is on sale for $1,699 at B&H Photo, which is $300 off the usual $1,999 asking price. I've seen this deal before at B&H, and right now it's one of the best you can get on a good 16-inch gaming laptop with RTX 4070 power.

While this machine doesn't have one of Nvidia's new RTX 50-series graphics cards onboard, it doesn't need that kind of overpowered hardware to run most games well. The speedy 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU pairs well with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPU to run most games very well, though you may need to dial down the high-end raytracing effects in demanding games to get the best performance.

Plus, the 32GB of RAM should make this Legion 5i feel speedy enough during work and play, and the terabyte of storage gives you enough room to keep several of your favorite games installed and ready to play at all times.

However, you should carry the charger with you if you plan to game on the go, because gaming laptops rarely last more than an hour or two when gaming on battery power.

That's why I personally prefer to use gaming laptops plugged in at my desk or entertainment center. This model of Lenovo Legion 5i is easy to use for big-screen gaming thanks to the HDMI 2.1 jack on the side. You also get two USB-A slots, two USB-C ports, a microSD card reader and an Ethernet jack for gaming on wired Internet. Plus, there's a headphone jack so you don't have to rely on Bluetooth when gaming.

All told this is one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen all month. But if it's not quite what you need, make sure to check out our regularly-updated list of the best PC gaming deals you can get right now!