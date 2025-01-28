Save up to $500 on these epic robot vacuum deals from $139

A robot vacuum can help you keep your home clean and tidy. However, investing in one can easily set you back a few hundred dollars. Luckily, we've found some of the best robot vacuum deals to make the investment lighter on your wallet.

If you want a robot vacuum that can clean and charge itself, Amazon has the Shark AV753 Ion vacuum on sale for just $149. If you want a mop and vacuum combo — Amazon also has the Ecovacs Deebot T30S on sale for $699. Whatever your cleaning needs are, there's a robot vacuum out there that can help you out. Read on to see which 11 robot vacuum deals I think stand out above the rest right now.

Best robot vacuum/mop deals

Eufy 11S Max: was $249 now $139 at Amazon At just $139 on sale, this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums you can pick up right now. It features a thin form factor that can easily slip under furniture, fairly powerful suction power, a compact charging station, and an easy-to-use remote control.

Shark AV753 Ion: was $229 now $149 at Amazon Using a tri-brush system, the Shark AV753 reliably picks up debris on both carpets and hard floors, and it does a good job of avoiding stairs and furniture thanks to built-in sensors. Through the helpful companion app, you’ll be able to easily control the robot and schedule future cleans.

iRobot Roomba Q0120: was $249 now $224 at Amazon This vacuum-only robot is the ideal solution for small homes, especially those that primarily feature carpets and not hard floors that need to be mopped. It can fit into small spaces and under furniture, clean on a schedule via the iRobot Home app, charge itself, and utilize three suction levels to get the best clean on every surface.

Dreame L10s Ultra: was $899 now $489 at Amazon After checking the box to apply a $300 coupon, the L10s Ultra robot dips to just $489, a reasonable price to pay for a gadget that can vacuum, mop, and automatically empty its contents into the docking station dust bin. The docking station can also hold clean water, dirty water, self-transfer between it and the robot, and wash and dry the mop pads.

Roborock S8 Plus: was $999 now $599 at Roborock The S8 Plus promises powerful suction power on carpets and hard floors, dual rubber brushes designed to prevent hair tangles, effective mopping quality with lifting technology, and an auto-empty dock that’ll keep you from needing to manually dump dust and debris after a cleaning session.

Shark PowerDetect Combo: was $899 now $779 at Amazon This budget-friendly robot vacuum and mop combo promises up to a month of hands-free cleaning, thanks to a docking station equipped with a water tank and room for dust to empty. It also features Shark’s unique technologies to optimize cleaning for different floor types, tackle tough stains by repeated mopping, and prevent getting stuck in tricky areas.

SwitchBot S10: was $1,199 now $664 at Amazon This is one of the most affordable robot vacuum and mop combos available — and it comes with quite a unique bonus. In addition to the S10’s auto-empty station for dust and debris, there’s a separate station where the robot can self-fill and self-drain water. You can manually dump the dirty water tank and fill the clean water tank, or hook it up directly to your plumbing for a truly hands-free process. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Ecovacs Deebot T30S: was $1,099 now $699 at Amazon The Deebot T30S is one of Ecovacs’ flagship setups right now, decked out with a robot capable of powerful suction and hot water mop washing. The docking station will make cleaning even easier, with auto-emptying, self-refilling, mop washing, and hot-air mop drying capabilities.