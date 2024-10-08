Prime Day Garmin watch deals 2024 — my 5 favorite Garmin GPS smartwatches are on sale now
Take up to 45% off of these best-in-class GPS watches
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is in full swing with no shortage of tempting sales on some of the best fitness trackers and best smartwatches on the market. These deals include a handful of my favorite Garmin smartwatches, like the impossibly long-lasting Instinct 2 Solar and entry-level Forerunner 55.
The best October Prime Day Garmin deal right now is on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music, which is just $219 at Amazon. That's $180 off and beats the lowest ever price. Here's the top 5 Garmin watch deals I recommend.
Prime Day Garmin deals
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $168 @ Amazon
Garmin's entry-level running watch is the best Garmin watch for beginners thanks to high-end training tools, digestible metrics, impressive battery life, accurate GPS and a bright screen that's easy to see in sunlight. This is all delivered in a comfy, sporty, lightweight package.
Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: was $399 now $219 @ Amazon
The Forerunner 255 is one generation removed from the latest model but it's still a mighty capable watch with lots of useful features for athletes, including onboard storage for music so that you can leave your phone at home while running or working out. It also features a tracking mode for triathletes, reliable dual-band GPS and a nifty breadcrumb navigation feature, which is perfect for hikers.
Garmin Instinct 2: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
One of my all-time favorite Garmin wearables is also "a near-perfect GPS smartwatch for outdoor sports enthusiasts," as noted in our review. The Instinct 2 comes in several varieties, including a solar-powered one, which you'll find further down the page. While the standard Instinct 2 can't be charged via the sun, it does last a jaw-dropping 28 days. And like all the Garmin watches here, you're getting rock-solid GPS tracking and loads of fitness tools in a comfortable and sporty package.
Garmin Forerunner 955: was $499 now $319 @ Amazon
This very well may be the deepest discount I've ever seen on the Forerunner 955, which is the predecessor to "the best Garmin we ever tested," the Forerunner 965 (as noted in our Best Garmin guide). Despite being one generation out, the 955 is up to date with all of the brand's best software features, like maps, top-notch sports tracking and training analysis, and smart features including music and NFC payments.
Garmin Instinct 2S Solar: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon
The Instinct 2 comes in two case sizes, and as noted above, both with and without solar charging capabilities. The smaller 40mm model is ideal for more petite wrists or folks who simply prefer less bulk. With enough sunlight, this solar-powered model can in theory last forever, though you may still need to toss it on the charger once or twice a year. It's also rugged-built with 100 meters of water resistance, making it a top pick for outdoor lovers.
