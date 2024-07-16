Our favorite streaming device is just $29 for Prime Day — act fast!
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is 42% off for a limited time
Prime Day is the perfect time to score one of the best streaming devices. But what if you could score the best streaming device — and at a bargain price?
Right now, you can get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for just $29 at Amazon. One of several Roku Prime Day deals you can score during Amazon's sales event, this deal gives you a whopping 42% off on the best streaming device we've ever tested. It even puts the Roku Streaming Stick a few dollars cheaper than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
While $29 isn't the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, it's the cheapest this device has been in more than a year. That means there's no better time to get the best streaming device for most people. With features including 4K streaming, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, it's a must-have for anyone.
This latest version of Roku's 4K streaming stick includes two major upgrades from past versions. First off, it adds Dolby Vision support. Dolby Vision — alongside HDR10 and HLG — is one of three HDR standards shows or movies are typically produced in. These HDR standards give your display's picture better colors and contrast than standard dynamic range, and they're a must for anyone hoping for a premium viewing experience. If you have a 4K TV that supports these formats, I wouldn't get a streaming device that can't handle them.
In addition to Dolby Vision support, you also get an in-cord Wi-Fi range extender. That's a major boost for those of us in houses with networking concerns.
While $29 isn't technically the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, it's the cheapest we've seen in years: December 2022 was the last time prices were any lower than they are right now.
So if you want the best streaming device out there, with excellent 4K HDR streaming, snappy performance, and practically any streaming app you could ever ask for, go get the Roku Streaming Stick 4K during Prime Day before this sale disappears. You could be waiting a long time for this price to come back around — if it ever does.
