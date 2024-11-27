Not a typo! I can't believe the iPhone 16 Pro Max is just $.01 at Amazon for Black Friday

This could be the iPhone deal of the year. Amazon has big discounts on all of the new iPhone 16 models, but this Black Friday sale is too good to pass up.

Right now you can get the iPhone 16 Pro Max for just 1 cent at Amazon when you sign up for a Boost Mobile Unlimited plan. So you're getting a $1,200 phone for next to nothing. Here's why this is such a great deal.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $1,199 now $0.01 at Amazon Yes, you read the price right. The iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB is just $.01 at Amazon right now when you sign up with a Boost Mobile plan. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, I liked the promising Apple Intelligence features but I was even more impressed by the giant 6.9-inch display, great cameras and over 17 hours of battery life in our testing. This is an unbeatable Black Friday iPhone deal.

As you'll see in my iPhone 16 Pro Max review, I gave this phone 4.5/5 stars. And it's my favorite new iPhone overall. You get a huge 6.9-inch display that's even brighter than before along with a handy new Camera Control that works hand in hand with Visual Intelligence. This Apple Intelligence feature lets you point the camera at an object, pet or whatever you want and get instant info. It's Google Lens for the iPhone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Another thing I love about the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the epic battery life. It lasted over 17.5 hours in our testing, which makes it a top pick on our best phone battery life list. I can use this handset all day and still have 30% or more left on a charge.

Other highlights include a great camera system that focuses faster on moving subjects while delivering sharper and brighter results. And I continue to appreciate the great macro photography and powerful 5x optical zoom.

I do wish Apple included faster charging speeds and the size might be too big for some, but overall the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a killer phone and this is a killer deal. All you need to do is activate with Boost Mobile and you'll be good to go!

