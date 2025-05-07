Apple is now selling refurbished iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models — here's how much you'll pay

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a very good phone. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review when it launched in 2023, saying it "delivers upgrade-worthy features, including a lighter and more compact titanium design, a bigger 5x zoom and a useful Action button."

It vanished from stores when Apple introduced the iPhone 16 series last year, but the device is now back as part of the company's refurbished iPhone offerings.

Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the:

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Each model can be bought in various configurations and colors, and all come carrier-unlocked. Plus, because you're buying from Apple, you'll also get a one-year warranty and a guaranteed fresh battery, as well as the usual manuals and accessories.

Refurbished phones have been fitted with a new battery and outer shell and come with something of a discount when compared to the current gen devices. For example, Apple will sell you a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB in the Natural Titanium finish for $929, saving you $170 off the original $1,099 price.

That's a nice saving, but you can actually find the same refurbished handset even cheaper at Amazon, where it'll cost you $835, bringing the total saved up to $264. Of course, buying refurbished tech is a bit more nuanced than a brand new purchase so you may want to consider things other than price.

For example, Apple's one-year warranty (the same as you get on a new iPhone) will give a lot of peace of mind to anyone that's on the fence. However, with this model now a couple of years old, you're going to get less in the way of software updates than you would with a brand-new device.

Refurbished iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max — here's what you'll pay

Costs for a refurbished iPhone 15 Pro from Apple, in any color, start at $759 for 128GB of capacity and rise to $849 for 256GB, $1,019 for 512GB and $1,189 for 1TB. Those prices are savings of $140, $150, $180 and $210 over the phone's original pricing, or the cost of a new iPhone 16 Pro, respectively.

If you want to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, you're looking at $929 for the 256GB model, then $1,019 for the 512GB version and $1,189 for 1TB of capacity. The relevant savings on each model are $170, $200 and $230.

Over in the U.K, Apple is also selling refurbished models of the phones with the iPhone 15 Pro prices starting at £869, and the 15 Pro Max prices starting at £949.

iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro

There's a lot of very good reasons to upgrade to the iPhone 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max if you're using an older model. You'll benefit from the switch away from Lightning to USB-C, which makes things a lot easier if you've got multiple devices to charge. There's also the remappable Action button, which replaced the traditional mute switch of earlier iPhones.

But, perhaps most importantly, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are capable of running the vast majority of Apple Intelligence features — something you won't find on the regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

Of course, these features and more (like the new Camera Control button) are all available on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, along with improved performance and better cameras. While the iPhone 16 Pro offers a lot of tempting reasons to upgrade, I'd wager a lot of people could get what they need from the 15 Pro or 15 Pro Max.

Going refurbished isn't the right answer for everyone, but it does remove some of the anxiety when buying used, thanks to the warranty and battery certification. If you're not fussed about owning one of the best iPhones but are still considering an upgrade, this could be the best way forward.