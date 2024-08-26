Nike's Labor Day sale is here — 11 epic deals I recommend from $18

Summer may be coming to a close, but Labor Day sales are going strong, and one my favorite is the Nike Gear Up for Fall event. Whether you're looking for the best running shoes, best trail running shoes, or workout shorts, Nike has a little something for everyone.

As of this writing, there were 3,000+ items on sale via Nike's website, where you can save upwards of 40% off a variety of best-selling Nike running shoes, shorts, shirts, and outerwear. Bonus: for a variety of the deals below, use the code "WINBIG" to score an extra 20% off at checkout.

Ready to start exploring this wide world with some new threads? Here are 11 Nike running shoes and apparel deals to put some pride in your stride. (Check out our guide to this week's best Nike promo codes for more ways to save).

Best Nike deals for men

Nike Stride Dri-FIT 7” Shorts: was $55 now $38 @ Nike

Looking for a new pair of beautifully breathable running shorts? The Nike Stride Dri-FIT 7-inch Shorts are smooth to the touch, lightweight as heck, and extra breathable in the back. Gusseted side pockets keep your valuables secure when you’re on the move, and there’s a zippered pocket in the back to hold your phone. Note: Click on the color choice “Game Royal/Black” or “Smoke Grey/Black” to see this sale price.

Nike Therma Fitness Pants: was $65 now $43 @ Nike

Take 32% off the Nike Therma Fitness Pants, which will add an extra layer of comfort to your next outdoor workout…or your next lounge session on the couch. Nike’s Therma-FIT technology helps manage your natural body heat, and the soft fleece liner is complemented by a stretchable fit. Note: Click on the color choice “Charcoal Heather/Dark Smoke Grey/Black” to see sale price.

Nike Flex Stride Run Energy Shorts: was $70 now $49 @ Nike

Save 28% on the Nike Flex Stride Run Energy Shorts, which feature an ergonomic brief liner and uber-breathable fabric that dries out quickly thanks to Nike Dri-FIT technology. Designed specifically for running, the shallower rise and adjustable waistband gives you customizable support that’ll keep you comfortable for hours on end.

Nike Free Run 5.0: was $100 now $63 @ Nike

These best-selling sneakers are still on sale, and there’s a lot to like about the minimalist barefoot-style design. Whether you’re training on pavement, gravel, or track, you’ll hardly know you’re wearing anything at all on your feet, and you can expect a smooth ride with every stride. Featuring a soft-and-stretchy knit upper, the new cushioning in this model is also lighter and more responsive than older versions. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike InfinityRN 4: was $160 now $76 @ Nike

For an elevated ride, the Nike InfinityRN 4 pairs a soft, rocker-shaped platform (featuring new ReactX foam) with an ultra-comfortable collar and tongue to deliver a super-snug fit. There’s also a water-resistant membrane to help keep you dry when the weather turns foul. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex: was $160 now $96 @ Nike

When the weather gets stormy, the Nike Pegasus Trail 4 Gore-Tex has your hooves covered with a waterproof Gore-Tex layer to help keep them dry. The rubber outsole wraps around the front to give you extra durability, and rocky terrain is no match for that responsive foam cushioning. Note: Click on the color choice “White/Cedar/Court Blue/Black” to see this sale price.

Best Nike running deals for women

Nike Pro 3” Shorts: was $30 now $18 @ Nike

They’re sleek! They’re stretchy! They’re supportive! These leg-hugging shorts give your core plenty of compression without making you overheat, thanks to (you guessed it) Nike Dri-FIT technology built into the fabric. No matter your sport of choice, these shorts were built to last when you run fast. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Tank: was $35 now $18 @ Nike

Touted as Nike’s “most versatile top,” the Dri-FIT One Elastika Tank uses Nike Dri-FIT technology to keep you cool, with breathable fabric made from 100% recycled polyester fibers. There are small slits in the side to create extra give as you move, and an adjustable strap in the back to help you find just the right fit. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Trail Go: was $140 now $84 @ Nike

Whether you’re a trail runner or rock climber, having the right layers on your legs is paramount to proper packing, and the Nike Trail Go pants feature InfiniLock fabric that’s both compressive and supportive when you’re on the move. Six nifty pockets — along with a detachable pack and carabiner — make them far more functional than the average leggings. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.

Nike Wildhorse 8: was $140 now $95 @ Nike

If hoofing it to your heart’s content is high on your list, consider the Nike Wildhorse 8, which combines ultra-rugged construction with ultra-cushioned responsiveness that’ll keep technical terrain on its toes. Nike Reach technology provides a smooth-yet-springy ride, and the grippy outsole is reinforced with a rock plate in the forefoot and abrasion resistance on the outside for extra durability. Note: Use coupon code "WINBIG" at checkout to get this price.