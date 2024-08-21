Huge Nike Labor Day sale — 21 deals I’d shop now from $9

Labor Day sales will be here before we know it — and as the unofficial end of summer, the holiday weekend (and the days leading up to it) is the perfect opportunity to stock up on fall wardrobe essentials.

Nike is having a huge Labor Day sale with discounts of up to 50% off apparel, shoes and accessories. Right now, you can get some comfy Nike Fleece High-Waisted Joggers for 37% off. You can also snag $40 off a pair of Air Jordan 1's.

Below, I've rounded up all my favorite deals from Nike's sale. Be sure to check back often as we'll be updating this page with all the best deals from now through Labor Day Weekend. Happy shopping!

Apparel

Nike Fly Graphic Basketball Head Tie: was $15 now $9 @ Nike

This Nike graphic headband is on sale for just $9. It's perfect to complete your outfit and keep your hair under control during workouts.

Nike Sportswear Club T-Shirt (Men's): was $30 now $18 @ Nike

This simple t-shirt features the Nike swoosh logo with a soft, lightweight feel for everyday comfort. Wear it to class, the gym, or just for lounging around at home.

Nike Essential Swoosh Top (Women's): was $50 now $20 @ Nike

Nike makes some of the most comfortable apparel on the market, and its Essential Swoosh Women's Top is no exception. You can get it in a Smokey Mauve color with black accents for this low price.

Nike Apex Corduroy Bucket Hat: was $32 now $21 @ Nike

This cute corduroy bucket hat is the perfect fall accessory. The versatile hat will complement just about any casual outfit and add a little more personality to your look.

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Versatile Tank (Men's): was $55 now $31 @ Nike

Keep cool this summer with the sweat-wicking tank that you'll want to wear for each and every work out. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching has nothing on the soft and comfortable tank designed with armpit ventilation in mind.

Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Joggers (Women's): was $70 now $43 @ Nike

These comfortable joggers come in a variety of colors but both the gray or white options are comfortable and easy to pair with outfits (and the sneakers on this list).

Nike Oversized Cropped Hoodie (Women's): was $75 now $42 @ Nike

Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall.

Nike Therma Therma-FIT Open Hem Fitness Pants (Men's): was $65 now $43 @ Nike

Although these fitness pants are designed with cooler weather in mind, they are still a great addition to your fitness apparel collection. Ideal for cool mornings at the gym or on the track, the flexible fleece pant gives your plenty of room to stretch and squat. They're also the perfect lounging pant thanks to their warm and cozy lining.

Nike Oversized 3/4-Sleeve Striped Crop Polo (Women's): was $85 now $48 @ Nike

This cozy cropped polo is the perfect addition to your fall wardrobe collection. Thanks to its thick green stripes, the oversized sweatshirt will make a bold statement wherever you go. Its fleece feels extra soft on the inside and smooth on the outside, helping you stay comfy while keeping its structured shape.

Nike Universa Camo Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $66 @ Nike

These statement camo leggings are ironically an easy way to stand out at the gym or on your next run. They're flexible enough to accommodate deep squats, yet durable enough to withstand multiple washes. And here's my favorite feature: there's a side pocket for your phone.

Nike Sportswear Fleece Windrunner (Men's): was $145 now $87 @ Nike

It's never a bad time to invest in a warm, fleece windbreaker. It's designed to feel relaxed through the shoulders, chest and body for an athletic fit you can layer. It comes in few different colors, but they aren't quite as discounted.

Sneakers/shoes

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's): was $85 now $59 @ Nike

These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Nike Air Max SC SE (Women's): was $90 now $68 @ Nike

The Nike Air Max SC SE is already relatively affordable from the get-go, but it's even more so during this sale. Reviewers have worn these walking and even working out without discomfort despite the stylish, corduroy exterior.

Nike InfinityRN4 (Men's): was $160 now $83 @ Nike

Save big on the popular Infinity R4 for a limited time. Maximum cushioning and rocker-shaped platforms made from ReactX foam make this sneaker a shoe-in for longer miles.

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Shoes (Women's): was $115 now $88 @ Nike

These stylish shoes will be a hit whether you plan to play ball or go out to dinner with friends. Aside from the laces and the shoe's lip, the entire outer layer is a sleek, leather-like material that'll look great and be easy to keep clean.

Nike Dunk Low Shoes (Men's): was $115 now $91 @ Nike

Looking like they've stepped right off the court, these Dunk Lows come with warm fall tones and vintage vibes. The throwback sneaker lets you comfortable take your game anywhere.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid (Men's): was $135 now $94 @ Nike

The Mid version of the Air Jordan 1s are comfortable and classy, with colors to match just about any outfit. The classic sneakers with a modern design will be a staple in your shoe closet.

Nike Metcon 9 Workout Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $104 @ Nike

The Nike Metcon 9 is our top choice for the best cross-training shoes and a personal favorite of our senior fitness writer. They're sturdy, offer a wide toe box, and provide great stability and comfort.

Nike Air Max 270 (Women's): was $160 now $121 @ Nike

It's not often that this popular sneaker dips so deeply in price. These easy-to-slip-on sneakers provide buyers with a boost (270 degrees of air!) and nail the trifecta of comfort, style and support.

Nike Air Max 97 (Men's): was $175 now $129 @ Nike

Inspired by Japanese Bullet Trains, the curved ripples of the Air Max 97 are eye-catching in whichever color you opt for, but these shoes are also incredibly comfortable and pair nicely with just about anything.