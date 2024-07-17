My favorite ever The North Face running jacket just crashed to lowest price this Prime Day at just $80

Amazon Prime Day is well into its second day and I love that Prime Day apparel deals just keep cropping up.

Scouring Amazon today, I found my favorite The North Face Higher Run running jacket at 30% off, now just $80 with this Prime Day deal.

If you like The North Face clothing, you'll already know the fashion-conscious outerwear brand is pretty darn expensive yet always worth the price tag. I mean, there's a reason why professional athletes and mountain hikers alike wear the brand.

The North Face (women's) Higher Run wind jacket: was $115 now $80 @ Amazon

This wind jacket is lightweight, offers wind protection and has running-friendly features. Despite the contouring, you get a fair range of motion, and it can be worn over base layers or light mid-layers. Plus, I adore the color options. Shop the men's deal here.

You might be looking out the window and thinking it's too early to invest in jackets right now, however, this sale is unlikely to last, and this running jacket is perfect for all conditions, serving equally well as a lightweight rain jacket or a shell running jacket.

I own the supremely versatile Higher Run jacket and wear it anywhere from hiking to hanging out with friends and teaching fitness classes. You can choose from several colorways and sizes while stocks last.

There are some jackets when the time of year doesn't even come into play. The North Face Higher Run is one such jacket because it's lightweight, waterproof and fits well with baselayers.

I'd opt for a size up if you want to wear it in winter to keep your movement as free as possible, especially because the women's model has a close fit. I've worn it during the summer months this year while I teach fitness classes outdoors, but I also hiked the French Alps in it last year in a cooler climate.

In terms of tech, the WindWall fabric prevents wind from getting in, plus you have two-way zips, a durable water-repellent finish and a DryVent shell to repel water during the rainy season. The microporous design prevents moisture build-up, too.

The Higher Run jacket also has neat features like a chin guard and reflective bars on the sleeves and lower back to provide visibility. But best of all, it's such a lightweight jacket you'll barely notice you're wearing it, and it's super easy to store away if you plan to hike or camp.

