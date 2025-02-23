Massive winter jacket sale — 11 deals I’d personally recommend on Arc'teryx, Fjallraven and Marmot

Wild winter weather is well underway, and when the temperature starts to dip into subzero territory, a good insulated jacket is worth its weight in down – especially when it comes to maximizing your time in the great outdoors.

Good news! Right now, you’ll find plenty of insulated jacket deals at a variety of online retailers. For example, you can save upwards of 40% off a variety of quality coats at Backcountry during their semi-annual sale, and REI is offering similar discounts on their website, too. There are lots of options from many of my favorite brands, including Patagonia, The North Face, Marmot, Helly Hansen, and Arc'teryx.

Whether you’re in the market for a lightweight puffer or a heavy-duty jacket that’ll make you forget you’re even outside, check out my top picks below. Adventure ho!

Men

The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket: was $200 now $140 at Backcountry.com If a parka isn’t quite warm enough to cut the mustard in your outdoor travels, try layering it up with The North Face Aconcagua 3 Jacket, which is currently 30% off. This lightweight puffer blends recycled down with synthetic insulation for maximum warmth and weather resistance in a tidy, easy-to-stow package. Zonal sheet insulation and a water-repellant finish round out the feature set. Note: the women’s version of this jacket is also on sale for $140.

Helly Hansen Elevation Lifaloft Down Jacket: was $280 now $167 at REI.com Save a hefty 40% off the featherlight Helly Hansen Elevation Lifaloft Down Jacket, which weighs in at just 1.1 pounds. This multisport jacket features 700-fill-power Allied Feather & Down goose down insulation on the inside and a durable water repellent treatment on the outside to provide hours of breathable comfort in the great outdoors. This jacket is a pretty solid choice for moderately chilly weather, and it’s lightweight enough to function as an inner layer when used in conjunction with a winter shell.

Marmot WarmCube Active Novus Jacket: was $299 now $209 at Backcountry.com The Marmot WarmCube Active Novus Jacket is perfect for snowboarding, skiing, and everyday treks in dicey weather (not to mention colder climates). Marmot’s PrimaLoft Black Eco insulation and WarmCube baffle construction help retain body heat without adding much bulk to your body, allowing you to flail your limbs around with ease. In short, this insulated jacket will heat you up without weighing you down, making it a worthy companion for your next adventure.

Patagonia Silent Down Parka: was $429 now $213 at Patagonia The Patagonia Silent Down Parka is a "heritage-inspired" insulated jacket with 700-fill-power 100% recycled duck and goose down that’s been reclaimed from other down products. There are two double-entry pockets on the outside to secure your essentials, along with an interior zippered pocket for your valuables. This puffy, fluffy, extra-long jacket also features a three-panel insulated hood that cinches tight for extra warmth, a brushed tricot-lined collar for extra chin comfort, and storm flaps to seal out any drafts.

Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket: was $365 now $272 at REI.com The Fjallraven Skogso Padded Insulated Jacket was "built for colder months," and it shows. Featuring G-1000 fabric and PrimaLoft Black Insulation RISE with P.U.R.E. Technology for extra warmth, this form-fitting winter jacket provides excellent ventilation to boot. There are two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and inner mesh pockets for sensible storage when you’re on the move. This jacket has been discontinued, but the reviews section on REI’s website is filled with happy customers who appreciated the windproofing in subzero temperatures.

The North Face McMurdo Down Parka: was $400 now $280 at REI.com The North Face McMurdo Down Parka is an insulated jacket that features 600-fill-power recycled waterfowl down to keep your upper body roasty, toasty, and bone-dry. The three-piece hood has a removable faux-fur ruff and adjustable drawcords for extra wind resistance, and there are plenty of pockets (inside and out) to keep your valuables on hand. This jacket is currently available in three different colors and six different sizes, and it’s a great choice for outdoor enthusiasts of every ilk.

Arc'teryx Beta Insulated Jacket: was $750 now $524 at REI.com Save 30% off the Arc'teryx Beta Insulated Jacket, which was made for unpredictable mountain weather (read: cold, wet conditions) that can change at a moment’s notice. Available in four different sizes, this waterproof, windproof jacket features PFAS-free two-layer GORE-TEX fabric to provide "zonal weather resistance" on the body and sleeves, and Coreloft synthetic insulation on the inside to help you conserve body heat. The adjustable, helmet-compatible StormHood also gives your noggin full coverage without impacting peripheral visibility.

Women

Rab Microlight Alpine Down Jacket: was $295 now $177 at Backcountry.com Save 40% off the Rab Microlight Alpine Down Jacket, a lightweight down jacket that’s ideals of alpine adventures, even if you’re wearing a harness. The hydrophobic down retains heat even when the jacket gets wet, and the adjustable hood keeps heat from escaping out the top. Whether you’re hiking, cross-country skiing, or ice climbing down a mountain, this slim-yet-mighty insulated jacket strikes an excellent balance between portable performance that moves when you move.

Patagonia Macro Puff Hoody: was $399 now $198 at Patagonia The Patagonia Macro Puff Hoody provides marginally more protection from the elements than its little cousin, the Micro Puff. Featuring PlumaFill insulation (a down-like alternative) that’s wrapped in a shell made from recycled fishing nets, this eco-friendly jacket combines the portable packability of a down with the warm-when-wet performance of synthetic insulation. Elasticized cuff closures and a dual-adjust cord-lock system at the hem create a bonafide barrier against anything that Mother Nature hurls in your direction.

Columbia Mountain Croo III Mid Down Jacket: was $280 now $210 at Columbia Sportswear The Columbia Mountain Croo III Mid Down Jacket features critically seam-sealed construction, advanced thermal-reflective lining, and a drawcord-adjustable hood to create an igloo of warmth around your face. Columbia’s breathable Omni-Heat Infinity lining helps retain your own body heat, paired with 650-fill-power down insulation to trap heat inside. There’s an interior security pocket, two zippered exterior pockets, comfort cuffs with built-in thumbholes.