Massive Saucony sale — 9 can't miss sneaker and apparel deals from $45
Save big on men's and women's gear from Saucony
Looking to up your running mileage in 2025? Good news — Saucony is offering a whole suite of deals with discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested.
The latest Saucony sale offers big discounts on shoes and clothing, including popular shoes like the Grid Peak for under $55, as well as savings on apparel like sweatpants. Below I've rounded up the best deals Saucony has to offer right now, but you'll want to move fast as there's no telling when they could sell out. For more apparel/shoe deals, check out our roundup of the latest Timberland winter boot deals.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Saucony sale
- Stretch & Go Glide: was $75 now $45
- Havok XC 3 Spike: was $85 now $50
- Grid Peak: was $110 now $55
- Rested Sweatpant: was $75 now $55
- Peregrine Merino Long Sleeve: was $90 now $67
- Shadow 6000: was $120 now $69
- Guide 17 (Men): was $140 now $104
- Guide 17 (Women): was $140 now $104
- Peregrine 14: was $140 now $104
Best Saucony deals
The Stretch & Go Glide is both comfortable and functional. It has elastic lacing to facilitate putting the shoe on/off and it also has a breathable upper and a foam midsole for added comfort.
These colorful shoes are ideal for cross country, with a six-pin spike plate that tears up the grass, dirt, or anything on your path. There's also a breathable upper that combines for stability and comfort. Plus, they look great in three different colors.
An upgrade to a classic, the Grid Peak is just $55 right now. They're comfortable, good-looking, and ideal for treks and hikes. It also has an XT-900 rubber outsole for extra traction.
These sweatpants offer a relaxed fit for running errands or just chilling at home. They have a fleece-like interior for comfort and two cotton hand pockets. There's also a rib encased elastic at the waistband with an exterior drawcord.
Need a new base layer for your workouts? This long sleeve shirt is naturally thermoregulating to help keep you warm and cool at the same time. It's made of an odor-resistant material with reflective details. It's great for walking, running, or life in general.
Perfect for long-distance runs, these throwback shoes have excellent cushioning and look great with a laid back outfit to boot. They're made of suede and leather, which give this retro athletic shoe its classic look.
Ideal for any kind of run, the Guide 17 has become a sort of flagship for Saucony thanks to their comfort, protection, and a broader platform for smooth strides. It delivers unparalleled cushioning and support, guiding your foot through its entire stride to minimize fatigue.
As with the men's version above, the Guide 17 are super cushioned and ideal for everyday runs and longer-distance, too. They're soft, but focused on stability. Perfect for walking or running, it's your new everyday shoe.
These colorful runners are comfortable on all surfaces thanks to Saucony's PWRUN+ cushioning, which provides cushioning with every step. We also like that they sport grippy 5mm lugs to ensure maximum traction when the terrain gets steep.
