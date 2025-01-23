Massive Saucony sale — 9 can't miss sneaker and apparel deals from $45

Looking to up your running mileage in 2025? Good news — Saucony is offering a whole suite of deals with discounts on some of the best running shoes we've tested.

The latest Saucony sale offers big discounts on shoes and clothing, including popular shoes like the Grid Peak for under $55, as well as savings on apparel like sweatpants. Below I've rounded up the best deals Saucony has to offer right now, but you'll want to move fast as there's no telling when they could sell out. For more apparel/shoe deals, check out our roundup of the latest Timberland winter boot deals.

Best Saucony deals

Saucony Havok XC 3 Spike (Men's): was $85 now $50 at saucony.com These colorful shoes are ideal for cross country, with a six-pin spike plate that tears up the grass, dirt, or anything on your path. There's also a breathable upper that combines for stability and comfort. Plus, they look great in three different colors.

Saucony Rested Sweatpant (Women's): was $75 now $55 at saucony.com These sweatpants offer a relaxed fit for running errands or just chilling at home. They have a fleece-like interior for comfort and two cotton hand pockets. There's also a rib encased elastic at the waistband with an exterior drawcord.

Saucony Peregrine Merino Long Sleeve (Men's): was $90 now $67 at saucony.com Need a new base layer for your workouts? This long sleeve shirt is naturally thermoregulating to help keep you warm and cool at the same time. It's made of an odor-resistant material with reflective details. It's great for walking, running, or life in general.

Saucony Shadow 6000: was $120 now $69 at saucony.com Perfect for long-distance runs, these throwback shoes have excellent cushioning and look great with a laid back outfit to boot. They're made of suede and leather, which give this retro athletic shoe its classic look.

Saucony Guide 17 (Men's): was $140 now $104 at saucony.com Ideal for any kind of run, the Guide 17 has become a sort of flagship for Saucony thanks to their comfort, protection, and a broader platform for smooth strides. It delivers unparalleled cushioning and support, guiding your foot through its entire stride to minimize fatigue.