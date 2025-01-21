Huge Timberland sale is live from $49 — 7 winter boot deals I’d shop now

'Tis the season for winter boots — especially if you live in a particularly cold, wet or snowy climate. Not sure where to shop? Timberland has you covered whether you're shoveling snow in your driveway or hitting the hiking trails this winter.

Timberland is a footwear brand best known for its iconic yellow work boots — but they also happen to make high-quality, weatherproof winter boots, too. Even better? Timberland is currently hosting a huge sale with up to 40% off select styles for both men and women.

With sturdy, warm and comfortable boot options starting at just $49, I recommend shopping the deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite styles from the Timberland sale.

Best Timberland Deals

Timberland Ellendale Mid Lace-Up Boot (Women's): was $100 now $49 at timberland.com These trail-ready boots are the perfect pick if you're heading outdoors. The uppers are made of premium leather and durable polyester and they're also water-repellant, so they'll look good longer. Not only did they receive a 4.5 star rating online, but one happy customer mentions, "They are so comfortable right out of the box and I get so many compliments on them."

Timberland Gritstone 6" Steel Toe Work Boot (Men's): was $125 now $84 at timberland.com Durable, rugged and built to protect in many different environments (including electrical hazards), this steel safety-toe work boot is the ideal pick if you're looking for a comfortable boot to wear all day long. The boots features an abrasion-resistant rubber outsole using cement construction for flexibility and a breathable, moisture-wicking mesh lining.

Timberland Converge Mid Lace-Up Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $160 now $94 at timberland.com Whether you're on or off the trail, you can feel confident with the waterproof boot that was designed for grip and crafted with sustainable materials. Another 4.5 star option, one reviewer wrote, "I wore them fishing and hiking and immediately felt like they were designed for my feet. Very comfortable and very true to size."

Timberland Chillberg Waterproof Insulated Boot (Men's): was $150 now $99 at timberland.com Let's face it: the winter can be harsh. That's why you need a boot that can help protect you from the elements. You’ll want this rugged, waterproof and insulated Timberland boot that's designed to be durable through hours of cold conditions, while helping your feet stay warm and dry.