Massive sale at Adidas — take up to 70% off running shoes, slides and more

If watching the 128th Boston Marathon has inspired you to kickstart a running regimen, you’re in luck. Adidas also happens to be promoting a major shoe sale today so you can gear up at a discount. Whether you're looking for a new pair of sneakers to race in or sweat-wicking apparel, this German athletic wear company's clearance section has you covered.

In fact, you take up to 70% off on a good chunk of select styles at Adidas, including a super trainer designed specifically for mid- and long-distance runs — the Adizero Boston 12 — that features a bouncy sole to give your strides a propelling boost. Another way to save is by popping in the coupon code "REFRESH" after adding two or more pairs of shoes (or other eligible items, including apparel!) to take 30% off your cart.

With racking up miles in mind, we rounded up 7 good deals to help get to your next finish line.

The Best Running Deals at Adidas

Adilette Aqua Slides: <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fadilette-aqua-slides%2FF35550.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $25 now $15 @ Adidas

Post-run, if you're looking to slip into something supportive yet breathable, we'd like to direct you to these foam slides. Technically for swimmers or donning during a gym shower, these are great everyday sandals that reviewers describe as comfy, light, and affordable. Do note, there are only a few discounted colorways, starting as low as $15.

Runfalcon 3 Cloudfoam Running Shoes (Men’s): <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Frunfalcon-3-cloudfoam-low-running-shoes%2FHQ3790.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $65 now $33 @ Adidas

As far as running shoes go, these are already sold at a budget-friendly price point, but the Runfalcon 3 running shoes are even more affordable right now — down to just $33 (or $36 for the women's style). Past buyers note it provides just enough support and spring, making it great for both running and physical therapy.

Racer TR21 Shoes (Men’s): <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fracer-tr21-shoes%2FGZ8184.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now $45 @ Adidas

Readily available in every size aside from a 10.5, these racer shoes come highly rated. "These are by far the most comfortable Adidas shoes I own!," one reviewer gushes. Another adds, "Very comfortable sneaker ... I walk almost 3 miles per day in them." If you have a wide foot, however, most recommend sizing up.

Duramo SL Running Shoes (Women’s): <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fduramo-sl-running-shoes%2FIF7876.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $70 now $46 @ Adidas

A cheap, beginner running shoe, the Duramo SL is great for short- and mid-distance workouts. It features a breathable, mesh upper constructed with recycled materials and a thick yet lightweight and cushioning midsole that promises to help stabilize the foot.

Ultraboost Light Running Shoes (Women’s): <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fultraboost-light-running-shoes%2FIE1775.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $190 now $67 @ Adidas

In our guide to the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-running-shoes#section-best-adidas-running-shoe" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"">best running shoes, the Ultraboost Light is the best Adidas option you can buy. Our editors noted its 30% lighter compared to other models, making it "a little snappier underfoot than previous versions." And right now, a handful of women's and <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2Fultraboost-light%2FIE1759.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">men's styles have dropped in price, starting at just $67. Bonus: these running shoes come backed with a free, 30-day trial. If they aren't for you, you can return them free of charge.

4DFWD 2 Running Shoes (Men’s): <a href="https://adidas.7eer.net/c/221109/264102/4270?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.adidas.com%2Fus%2F4dfwd-2-running-shoes%2FGX9247.html" data-link-merchant="adidas.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $100 @ Adidas

A whopping 50% off, the 4DFWD 3 includes a 3D-printed midsole that reduces impact and propels you forward. Its grippy bottoms provide traction in all sorts of weather, so you don't have to worry as much about slipping and sliding while working out in the rain.