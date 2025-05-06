Massive patio furniture sale from $47 — 25 deals I’d shop from Lowe’s, Target, Wayfair and more

Memorial Day Weekend is just a few weeks away — and if you're looking to update your outdoor spaces in preparation of upcoming backyard barbecues and pool parties, now's the perfect time to pick up what you need. Some of our favorite outdoor retailers — like Lowe's, Home Depot, Target, Wayfair and more — are hosting huge sales with up to 50% off.

Whether you're in the market for some new lounge chairs to place by the pool, a fire pit to warm up your patio or a dining table to enjoy meals outdoors, there's plenty of deals to shop now, starting at just $47.

Below, I've rounded up my favorite outdoor deals. Keep scrolling to check them out!

Outdoor Deals

Costway 10ft Patio Solar Umbrella: was $239 now $75 at Target At a whopping 72% off, this outdoor umbrella will block the sun during the day with its strong polyester fabric and light up the night with its solar-powered LED lights. It features a handy crank that makes it simple to open or close and you can push the button to tilt the umbrella along with the rising or falling of the sun. However, we should note that an umbrella base is not included.

Keter Urban Raised Garden Bed: was $146 now $78 at Wayfair The Keter raised garden is ideal for small outdoor spaces — like a balcony — or those simply lacking an area to dig directly into the dirt in your backyard. It offers a place to grow herbs, flowers, and more. It includes a seed sprouting tray and water gauge, so you never have to guess whether your plants are thirsty or feeling quenched. Fill it with up to 12.7 gallons of dirt and store handheld shovels, rakes, watering cans, and extra pots on the bottom shelf.

Westintrends Folding Adirondack Chair: was $239 now $89 at Walmart Walmart is taking $150 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave that these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"

Best Choice Products Lounge Chair Recliners (Set of 2): was $129 now $109 at Amazon Lounge in your backyard, on your patio or poolside in ultimate comfort with this set of padded, weather-resistant reclining chairs. The chairs conform to your body while an adjustable headrest adds an extra level of comfort. They also feature a lightweight, folding design so you can bring them along with you to the beach, park or your next tailgate.

Yaheetech Hanging Swing Bench: was $165 now $115 at Target Made of premium iron material, this swing bench is long and durable enough to seat at least two people. It features strong hooks and chains that can hold up the swing seat securely. Perfect for a deck, garden or patio, this hanging bench will add a touch of elegant charm to your outdoor space.

Sand & Stable 8’x10’ Herringbone Outdoor Rug: was $538 now $136 at Wayfair Refresh your porch or patio with discounted outdoor goods from Wayfair. We're firm believers that every space doesn't feel complete without the addition of a rug — even your backyard. And this jute lookalike, beige design is actually a blend of polypropylene and polyester, so you don't have to worry as much if it's exposed to the elements. It's water-, fade-, and stain-resistant. But our favorite part? The 8'x10' size for 73% off.

Best Choice 80qt Steel Rolling Cooler Cart: was $289 now $179 at Walmart Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $192 at Wayfair If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from in the sale — this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. The all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Best Choice Products 32in Round Fire Pit Table: was $666 now $199 at Target For those chilly spring nights, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base with a magnetic door, making it simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table. The fire pit table is made of high-quality wicker and it comes with a durable fabric cover to ensure it will withstand the elements. Plus, you can't beat its $467 discount.

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $221 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

Outsunny Retractable Pergola Canopy: was $284 now $247 at Target Shade your deck or patio from the sun with this retractable pergola made from a heavy-duty powder-coated steel frame that is rust-resistant, and topped with a thick polyester canopy. It will allow you to enjoy the warm weather without being directly in the sun.

Costway 4-Piece Patio Set: was $659 now $269 at Target It’s hard to find a set of patio furniture for under $1,000 these days, but you can get all four of these power-coated pieces for less than $300 — that's a steal. Reviewers write it's "great quality for the price," and it comes together quickly. Others also note it's packaged well, and in most cases, will arrive as early as next week if you order today.

Teamson Vinyl Outdoor Storage Shed: was $325 now $279 at Lowe's This sizeable storage shed is perfect for storing patio cushions, gardening equipment and outdoor essentials. This 154-gallon chest comes with a removable waterproof liner, a durable steel frame, soft-close hinges, and side handles for easy transportation. Plus, this roomy storage bin is constructed from weather-resistant PR rattan wicker.

Joss & Main 108'' Market Sunbrella Umbrella: was $490 now $279 at Wayfair At 43% off, this high-quality umbrella is a total steal. It offers a shady spot on a warm day and will shield you from the sun's harmful rays. It also has a user-friendly crank open and auto tilt system that will assure convenient shade all day, even when the sun is not directly overhead.

Lue Bona The Adirondack Rocking Chair Set: was $319 now $284 at Lowe's Relax and rock in this set of classic wooden rocking chairs. They will be the perfect addition to your front porch or patio. There is no sanding, painting or sealing on the traditional rockers, which means they won't rot, peel or splinter. Huge win!

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $384 now $319 at Wayfair Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any summer gathering past sunset at once. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.

Forclover Patio Daybed: was $424 now $381 at Lowe's Lounge in luxury when you add this day bed to your patio or by your pool. The double lounge chair features an ergonomic backrest with 5 back tilting positions to fit your different needs. It features soft cushions and a waterproof cover for easy maintenance.

Costway Rattan Patio Table Set: was $1,199 now $429 at Target This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a wooden tabletop and six rattan dining chairs. The beautiful table and comfortable chairs are guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Weisser Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set: was $1,104 now $549 at Wayfair Belly up to this outdoor wicker bar that's now 50% off. It features six stools that easily slide out from underneath. Ideal for outdoor entertaining, the glass tabletop adds a touch of elegance to your space and is super easy to clean. The wicker furniture and the premium seat cushions are all weather-resistant.

Best Choice Products 7 Piece Modular Wicker Patio Set: was $799 now $699 at Amazon This 7-piece modular wicker patio set comes with 4 single chairs, 2 corner chairs and one glass-topped table, giving you all you need to relax outside. The gray wicker is complemented with matching cushions and two striped pillows. Its biggest bonus (aside from the discount) is that the modular design allows you to customize the seating to suit your patio or deck.

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $731 at The Home Depot Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of six different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Moda Furnishings Dining Set: was $1,242 now $1,056 at Lowe's This lovely outdoor dining set is perfect for hosting! Made with high quality hand-woven rattan, the outdoor dining set comes complete with tempered glass and seat cushions that are durable, thick and comfortable. You can feel confident that this set will last for years to come and stay protected from the elements.