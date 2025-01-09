Massive Lowe’s sale from $3 — 17 winter deals I’d shop for my home
Storage solutions, home appliances and winter tools for less
There's no better way to celebrate the new year than by getting our homes in tip top shape! I'll admit it might not be the most thrilling task, but it will definitely feel rewarding once it's complete. So whether you're focusing on enhancing your home gym, tidying up your storage spaces or winterizing your home, consider Lowe's your trusty sidekick in 2025.
Right now, you can score up to 35% off the latest home appliances at Lowe's. Plus, winter maintenance tools are now on sale for as low as $3. There's no better time than the present to get your home sorted and start the new year off right! Keep scrolling to see my top picks from the current Lowe's sale.
- Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $99
- Nuu Garden Black Steel Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $209
- Craftsman Gas Snow Blower: was $549 now $329
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 HP10: was $529 now $429
- Electrolux Front-Load Washer: was $1,249 now $848
Best Lowe's Deals
Winter maintenance tools: deals from $3 @ Lowe's
Winter weather is in full effect in many parts of the country. That's why being prepared is essential. From shovels and scrapers to snow blowers and generators, Lowe's has tons of great deals to keep you ready and safe from inclement weather like snow, ice and rain. For instance, you can snag this plastic ice scraper for just $3.
Fitness equipment: save up to $300 @ Lowe's
Beef up your home gym with these amazing fitness equipment deals at Lowe's. Right now, you can save big on NORDICKTRACK exercise machines like the Upright Cycle Exercise Bike (pictured), which is now $100 off.
Storage solutions: up to 30% off @ Lowe's
Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — Lowe's has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at Lowe's.
Rugs: up to 50% off @ Lowe's
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than Lowe's. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. One of my personal favorites is the pictured Multicolor Indoor Mid-century Modern Area Rug for just $65 (a whopping 50% off).
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Lowe's
Lowe's is slashing the prices of select small and large appliances. The sale includes refrigerators, washers, ranges, microwaves and more from brands like Whirlpool, Samsung and LG. Plus, select discount items are including an additional 10% off in cart.
Tools sale: free gifts with purchase @ Lowe's
Not only is Lowe's slashing prices of select tools, you can also get free gifts with purchase. For example, buy a Craftsman 20V 2-pack Lithium Ion Battery for $99 and you'll get a free tool to use it with. There are similar offers running for Kobalt and Dewalt tools.
Three throw blankets for just $14?! You better believe it. These 50-inch by 60-inch blankets are made of soft fleece and are perfect for the colder months of the year. Plus, they come in three bright, warm colors.
I'll admit it, I wouldn't usually want to go camping at this time of year, but this awesome deal on a two-person tent could change my mind. It's quick and easy to set up, and it weighs less than three pounds which makes it easy to carry.
Why heat or cool your home the old fashion way when a smart thermostat can do it all efficiently? In our Google Nest Thermostat (3rd Gen) review, we liked that this device offered a bigger display and additional features that played well within a smart home ecosystem, hooking up to other Google products and Alexa.
From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors. The gas tank hides away in the base and is simple to replace. You can adjust the heat to your liking and it comes with a lid so you can also use it as a table.
Equipped with two baskets, the Ninja Foodi air fryer lets you cook two different dishes at the same time. It has 6 programs — Air Fry, Air Broil, Roast, Bake, Reheat and Dehydrate, making it super convenient for every cooking need. The Dual Zone technology also allows you to cook at different temperatures/timings and finish at the same time. Dishwasher-safe crisper plates and easy-to-clean baskets are included.
For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
Ideal for up to 6 inches of snowfall, this snow blower will make clearing your driveway or walkway a whole lot simpler and safer. It features a push-button electric start, eliminating the hassle of pull-starting a cold engine. It's a total must if you live in a snowy region.
Save $100 on this excellent Dyson air purifier. Not only does it automatically remove pollutants, bacteria and allergens in seconds, but it can heat and cool the room too. It also looks sleek and stylish.
Looking for a washing machine that won't break your budget? This Amana top-loader has a modest capacity, but excellent features like a dual action agitator, porcelain tub, and a Late Lid Lock that gives you extra time to throw in any missed items before the Spin Cycle starts. Add it to your cart to see the full discount.
This Samsung electric range offers a large 6.3 cubic feet capacity. It has a 5-burner cooktop and 3300W Rapid Boil burner. It can also air fry your favorite foods right inside the oven for healthier options.
The Electrolux ELFW7537AT is our choice for the best washing machine. This front-loading machine provides excellent washing performance, a large capacity and the option to reverse the side the door opens. It runs quietly, too.
