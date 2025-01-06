Massive Lego sale on Amazon — 19 deals I'd shop now from $9
Score some epic Lego sets for the new year
The new year is in full swing — and although we saw tons of Lego sales around the holidays, the discounts do not disappoint in 2025. Right now, Amazon is offering epic deals on Lego sets with prices starting as low as $9.
Building a Lego set is the perfect new year project — and luckily, there's tons of different options to choose from. If you're a Disney, Marvel or Star Wars fan, you can snag a set that includes your favorite characters from the franchises. Interested in starting a Lego botanicals collection? You're in luck because many of the floral sets are now on sale at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to check out all the Lego sets I'm adding to my cart in the new year.
Quick Links
- shop all Lego deals at Amazon
- Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $9
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11
- Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $19 now $15
- Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34 now $24
- Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf: was $34 now $27
- Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39
- Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47
- Lego Disney Stitch: was $64 now $51
- Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59
- Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150
Best Lego deals
This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.
This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.
This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.
Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.
As if the Lego Super Mario line couldn't get any better, you can now recreate all the action of Mario Kart in Lego form with this Bowser's Muscle Car set. You get a buildable Bowser model and can place him in the car to make a quick getaway from that pesky plumber.
Let your kids' imagination run wild with this Lego Duplo storage box. This comes with 65 chunky pieces that are suitable for kids aged 18 months and up. You also get two figures and a car!
Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.
Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.
Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!
Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!
No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.
If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.
Batman and DC Comics fans assemble. At 20% off MSRP, this 713-piece set features a fully jointed collectable, 26cm tall Batman figure, complete with his Bat-Pod bike. Ideal for Lego fans aged 12 and up.
Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.
The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.
Any LEGO Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.
While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 12% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.