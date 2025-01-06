Massive Lego sale on Amazon — 19 deals I'd shop now from $9

Deals
By
published

Score some epic Lego sets for the new year

LEGO Star Wars with Deal Badge
(Image credit: LEGO)
Jump to:

The new year is in full swing — and although we saw tons of Lego sales around the holidays, the discounts do not disappoint in 2025. Right now, Amazon is offering epic deals on Lego sets with prices starting as low as $9.

Building a Lego set is the perfect new year project — and luckily, there's tons of different options to choose from. If you're a Disney, Marvel or Star Wars fan, you can snag a set that includes your favorite characters from the franchises. Interested in starting a Lego botanicals collection? You're in luck because many of the floral sets are now on sale at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to check out all the Lego sets I'm adding to my cart in the new year.

Quick Links

Best Lego deals

Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter
Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Y-Wing Microfighter: was $12 now $9 at Amazon

This fun little 99-piece kit features Captain Rex from Clone Wars along with a miniature-size Y-Wing fighter that has two stud shooters, so you (or your kid) can really pretend to be battling the separatists.

View Deal
Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $11 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is great for pretty much any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

View Deal
Lego City Interstellar Spaceship
Lego City Interstellar Spaceship: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

Take to the stars with this affordable 240-piece spaceship kit, which includes a minifig. If you insert a "battery pack," you can engage the spaceship’s fold-out main thrusters. The kit also has a small drone.that converts to a jetpack.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Retro Camera: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 kit lets you build a film camera, video camera, or a TV with moving parts: The camera has a moving lens, buttons to press, film to load in the back and a strap, the video camera has an opening flap for filming and the TV has an antenna. If your kid is interested in photography, it's a great way to capture their imagination.

View Deal
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot Building Toy Set: was $19 now $15 at Amazon

This 3-in-1 kit for kids 7 and up lets you build a parrot perched on a branch with a movable head, wings, and tail; a frog with posable legs, and a fish with movable fins and seabed. The parrot measures 8.5 in. high, 4 in. long and 4.5 in. wide.

View Deal
Lego Duplo Duplo Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Construction Vehicle
Lego Duplo Duplo Town Truck & Tracked Excavator Construction Vehicle: was $29 now $15 at Amazon

Little ones don't need to sit out of the fun! This Lego Duplo set is suitable for kids ages two and up. It comes with large pieces for small hands, containing two figures, construction vehicles and even some rubble to move around.

View Deal
Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car
Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

As if the Lego Super Mario line couldn't get any better, you can now recreate all the action of Mario Kart in Lego form with this Bowser's Muscle Car set. You get a buildable Bowser model and can place him in the car to make a quick getaway from that pesky plumber.

View Deal
Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set
Lego Duplo Classic Brick Box Building Set: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Let your kids' imagination run wild with this Lego Duplo storage box. This comes with 65 chunky pieces that are suitable for kids aged 18 months and up. You also get two figures and a car!

View Deal
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

Not a fan of themed LEGO sets? Want to flex your own creative muscles? Grab this 484-piece assorted set and dream up your own perfect LEGO build with this collection of mixed LEGO bricks. It comes with parts in 35 colors and includes parts like tires, windows, and eyes so you can bring anything you want to life.

View Deal
Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf
Lego Harry Potter Dobby The House-Elf: was $34 now $27 at Amazon

Everyone's favorite house elf comes to life in this 403-piece set from LEGO's Harry Potter theme. Posable head, ears, arms and fingers animate Dobby while accessories pulled straight from the movies make this a must-have for fans.

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049
Lego Animal Crossing Isabelle's House Visit 77049: was $39 now $31 at Amazon

Score 20% off this Animal Crossing New Horizons Lego set, depicting the beloved character Isabelle's house. The house comes with two minifigures, 389 pieces and hours of entertainment for any Animal Crossing fan. It even comes with a present on a balloon as a cute tie-in to the game. How fun!

View Deal
Lego Icons Orchid
Lego Icons Orchid: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

Though the entire Lego botanicals collection is worth owning, one of the best finds among this year's discounts is the Lego Icons Orchid for $10 off normal price. This beautiful display piece even comes with its own pot!

View Deal
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant
Lego Super Mario Piranha Plant: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

No mushroom kingdom display would be complete without this Piranha Plant! Not only does this Super Mario themed set look iconic, you can even pose the Piranha Plant's leaves, stalk and mouth.

View Deal
Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House
Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

If you're a Pixar fan, you need to have the Lego Disney and Pixar ‘Up’ House, enough said. This adorable recreation of the animation world's most famous yellow home rarely goes on sale, but you can get it for 20% off.

View Deal
Lego Super Heroes DC Batman and The Bat-Pod Bike 76273
Lego Super Heroes DC Batman and The Bat-Pod Bike 76273: was $64 now $51 at Amazon

Batman and DC Comics fans assemble. At 20% off MSRP, this 713-piece set features a fully jointed collectable, 26cm tall Batman figure, complete with his Bat-Pod bike. Ideal for Lego fans aged 12 and up.

View Deal
Lego Disney Stitch
Lego Disney Stitch: was $64 now $51 at Amazon

Excited for the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" movie coming next year, or just a die-hard fan of Disney's chaotic extraterrestrial pal? Snap up this Lego deal right now and you can add your own adorable blue alien to your Lego collection.

View Deal
Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House
Lego Animal Crossing Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at Amazon

The decision to shrink Nintendo's life sim down to Lego size has to be one of the best brand pairings the toy company's ever made. With this 20% discount, you can make a start on building your own Lego-sized Animal Crossing village with the most important building of all: Tom Nook's store.

LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT
LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT: was $119 now $95 at Amazon

Any LEGO Technic set is for those interested in fundamental engineering, but the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT is an especially great set for car enthusiasts. This popular classic is a perfect 1:12 scale with authentic features like a V6 engine.

View Deal
Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night
Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night: was $169 now $150 at Amazon

While Lego Art Sets include a few iconic pieces of art in brick form, they rarely go on sale. That's why I was excited to see the Lego Ideas Vincent Van Gogh The Starry Night for 12% off — it's not much, no, but it's the only excuse I need to buy this 3D set.

View Deal
TOPICS
Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 