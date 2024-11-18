Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked for Black Friday — 19 items I’d shop now from $9
Plus, check out my picks for the best Lululemon holiday gifts
Lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section is currently giving Black Friday a run for its money! The section filled with sizzling styles (featuring very attractive price tags) just restocked — and we recommend shopping some of the best activewear on the market.
From hoodies and joggers to beanies and leggings, select Lululemon styles are now starting at just $9. And if you already have holiday shopping on the mind, I've handpicked some items that I think would make the perfect presents for everyone on your list. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lululemon apparel and gifting ideas to shop ahead of Black Friday.
Quick links
- shop Lululemon's "We Made To Much" section
- Lululemon Logo Bobby Pins: was $14 now from $9
- Lululemon True Identity Card Case: was $28 now from $19
- Lululemon Fleece-Lined Knit Mittens: was $64 now from $24
- Lululemon Warm Revelation Beanie Wordmark: was $48 now $39
- Lululemon Seamless Training Tank Top: was $58 now from $39
- Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece: was $68 now $39
- Lululemon License to Train Long-Sleeve Shirt: was $78 now $54
- Lululemon Steady State Pullover Hoodie: was $128 now $89
- Lululemon Softstreme Cropped Crew: was $118 now from $89
- Lululemon Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie: was $128 now $99
- Luluemon Align Mini-Flare Pant: was $128 now $99
Best Lululemon Gifts
On sale from $9, these Lululemon bobby pins are probably the prettiest way to keep your hair out of the way while you're working out. Reviewers mentioned that they feel stiff to open initially, but are easier to use after a few wears.
No need to worry about misplacing your cards with this Lululemon case. There's space for three cards and a zipped pouch in the middle for coins and notes. Plus, opt for one of the brighter color schemes and it'll be easy to find in your bag.
Your hands deserve some love during the colder months of the year, so treat yourself or a loved one to these super soft and cozy Lululemon mittens. These are made of a blend of organic cotton and cashmere and have a fleece lining.
Who doesn't love receiving a new beanie? Pop on this merino wool-blend beanie when temperatures drop to help keep you cozy on chilly days. The unisex hat is naturally thermoregulating and soft against skin, so you or a loved one will want to sport it all winter.
This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
Do you have a yogi in your life that could use a new practice mat? Look no further than this plush, lightweight yoga mat that features closed cell design keeps sweat and other moisture out. Any yoga-loving recipient will be grateful for this gift.
You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.
This half-zip scuba hoodie exudes comfortability. It's made with a plush, cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and insanely soft against the skin. Then, the oversized fit is perfect for throwing over a sports bra on your way to the gym or for reaching maximum coziness at home.
Lululemon Apparel
This tank top is a dependable companion for all kinds of workouts. Its long cut gives you some extra coverage and it's stetchy and naturally breathable.
Whether you're wearing it as an underlayer or as a combo with a pair of comfy cargo pants, this bodysuit is extremely soft and has a flattering shape. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
This Lululemon Align Sweetheart Bra is now available starting from $29. Plus, at time of writing, a bunch of different sizes and colors are still in stock. Its perfect for casual wear and light exercise.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
A beautifully simple top that's perfect for workouts, but also looks good with casual outfits. Lululemon has removed most of the seams to reduce chafe while you're moving, plus this tank is stretchy and wicks sweat.
I'm a big fan of a staple tee that can dress up or down any outfit. This stripped-back front-twist t-shirt does just that. Pair it with the best Lululemon leggings for a casual look or trousers and boots for dinner with friends.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
This is the men's version of the shirt listed above, except it features a baggier fit. The shirt can be worn by itself or paired under a vest — letting you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout your work out. It' also great to throw on during rest days.
This oversized sweatshirt feels cozy against the skin, with a soft peach-fuzz texture. It's quick-drying, cropped for a more seamless look, and very versatile. You can throw this sweatshirt over a sports bra on your way to the gym, or toss it on when you get home from work and have no plans of going out.
A lot of workout pants made for women are tight-fitting, but if you're not a fan, these pants were designed with you in mind. The relaxed fit and abrasion-resistant fabric on these high-rise pants allows full movement with any exercise you please. Plus, zippered hand pockets offer enough storage for your valuables.
Featuring an extremely soft, four-way stretch fabric that's both sweat-wicking and quick-drying, these slightly flared pants are ideal for slow exercises, like yoga or pilates, or for lounging around in pure comfort. There's even a back drop-in pocket to stash your phone.
