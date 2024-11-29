Looking for Dyson Black Friday deals? I just found 5 major discounts on the best hair tools

Black Friday has brought some impressive Dyson deals and I've spotted some major savings across their entire hair care line. If you've been waiting to invest in these premium styling tools, now's the time.

Discounts this steep across their whole hair styling lineup is a rarity. The lauded Dyson Airwrap is now $100 off at Amazon, and the Supersonic Nural hair dryer is seeing the same substantial discount. These aren't your standard hair tools — Dyson's range combines innovative technology that protects the hair and shows proven results.

Whether you're looking to smooth, curl, or dry without damaging your hair, I've rounded up the best deals available right now.

Dyson Black Friday Deals

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer : was $429 now $329 at Amazon The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is suitable for all hair types, meaning you can achieve the look you want without hassle. Its engineered to prevent extreme heat damage and dry faster while enhancing shine and reducing frizz. With customizable attachments and heat control, it can deliver salon-worthy results at home.

Dyson Airstrait: was $499 now $399 at Amazon If you're forever battling frizz and hate juggling a brush and dryer, this might be your solution. The Airstrait combines straightening and drying in one tool, significantly cutting down styling time. While there's a learning curve, it's particularly effective for achieving smooth, sleek styles.

Dyson Corrale Straightener : was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Dyson Corrale's flexing copper plates reduce damage while styling, and it works cordlessly for up to 30 minutes. Great for travel and particularly effective on thicker hair types. And at $100 off just before Christmas, this straightener is worth considering.

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer : was $499 now $399 at Amazon Dyson's Supersonic Nural hair dryer upgrades your hair care routine with intelligent heat control. It measures air temperature 40 times per second to prevent heat damage, while its powerful digital motor speeds up drying time. This gadget transforms the often tedious task of hair drying into a quicker, gentler process, leaving your hair healthier and smoother.