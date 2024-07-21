Last chance: grab these bestselling Bluetooth speaker deals before Prime Day ends

Amazon's Prime Day sale event is almost over, set to end right after 11:59pm AEST on Sunday, July 21. That means there's precious little time left to grab a cheap Bluetooth speaker before they go back to normal price!

Whether you're looking for something to pump tunes while you're swimming in the pool or having a barbecue, a Bluetooth speaker is a no-fuss way to create a party atmosphere. Simply pair your speaker to your smartphone and launch your favourite yacht rock playlist.

Best of all, you don't have to spend a huge amount to pick up a quality Bluetooth speaker — the options we've listed are all quite affordable, even before their discounted Prime Day prices.

Of course, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the Bluetooth speaker deals below. But don't worry, membership is free for the first 30 days for new members.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Flex (black) | AU$249 from AU$129.20 (save AU$119.80) This epic 45% off deal makes Bose SoundLink Flex even more affordable. This portable speaker dropped to just AU$129 on Boxing Day, so this isn't the best price we've seen, but it's packed with features that drive deep, clear and immersive audio. This speaker is perfect for travelling, outdoors and parties, and it's waterproof, making it a poolside staple. Also available in Blue, Chilled Lilac and White colourways for AU$132.05.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II | AU$329.95 AU$259 (save AU$70.95) This small but mighty portable speaker from Bose is engineered to deliver true 360-degree sound. With up to 13 hours of playback on a single charge, water and dust resistance and a built-in microphone for easy voice control, this Bose speaker is worth snapping up for your next shindig.

JBL Clip 4 | AU$89.95 from AU$41 (save up to 48.95) Thanks to its built-in carabiner clip, the JBL Clip 4 can be clipped anywhere, including your belt — which is the style at this time. And, because it's got an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, you can even clip it to your shower caddy — just don't slip over while you're jamming out to WHAM!

JBL Go 3 | AU$59.95 AU$30.40 (save AU$29.55) Surprisingly loud for a Bluetooth speaker that fits in the palm of your hand, the JBL Go 3 is a portable wireless speaker that's perfect for the pool, park or anywhere else you wanna blast tunes at. It's compact, durable and waterproof, which is impressive given its low price.