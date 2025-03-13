Last chance! Epic Sweaty Betty sale live — 11 deals I'd shop right now

Up to 70% off premium apparel

Spring is almost here and adding transitional apparel to your gym wardrobe is suddenly super important. Fortunately, right now at Sweaty Betty, the premium activewear brand are offering up to 70% off in their 'Last Chance to Buy' sale. An epic discount, but one that means if you don't snap these deals up now, you're not going to have an opportunity again.

From t-shirts to leggings to socks, there's a little something for everyone in this sale — no matter what's on your wishlist. For me, the top picks are definitely a pair of Sweaty Betty's bestselling Power 7/8 Workout Leggings for just $54 or the After Class Crop Sweatshirt for $34, which are both sporting up to 50% off. Given the 'Last Chance' status of this sale, these sizes are selling out fast. So, check out the deals I'd recommend adding to your cart right now before it's too late.

Best Sweaty Betty deals

Sweaty Betty Stamina Square Neck Bra
Sweaty Betty Stamina Square Neck Bra: was $44 now $13 at Sweaty Betty US

For anyone looking for medium support, this 4-way stretch sports bra is a total bargain at $13. It has a square neckline with a deep ribbed underband. Clearly customers don't want to miss out as, at time of writing, there were only a few sizes left.

Sweaty Betty Essential V-Neck Tee
Sweaty Betty Essential V-Neck Tee: was $44 now $15 at Sweaty Betty US

The Essential V-Neck tee is a great staple piece for any activewear wardrobe. While I'm jealous that I bought this previously at full price, I did get it in black which is currently not in the sale. Luckily though, it's the spring/summer colorway of Prism Purple that is currently half off.

Sweaty Betty Sunrays Seamless Shorts
Sweaty Betty Sunrays Seamless Shorts: was $54 now $27 at Sweaty Betty US

Seamless shorts are a super comfy wear in the gym or out. In a soft, ribbed fabric made from breathable cotton, you don't have to worry that the high waist and 4" inseam will be anything but cozy. Customers raved about them being a lovely fit and color, as well as being perfect for wearing under dresses.

Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt
Sweaty Betty After Class Crop Sweatshirt: was $68 now $34 at Sweaty Betty US

The fact Sweaty Betty make this crop sweatshirt in 16 different colorways should tell you how popular it is. And fortunately, you can pick up Gem Green for half the usual retail price. This vibrant color has all the same cozy and soft features that you'd want in a post-workout fit, made with soft organic cotton blend.

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings: was $108 now $54 at Sweaty Betty US

These are my favorite workout leggings — and I can't stress that strongly enough, I have 4 different pairs. And I'm truly tempted to grab one more here as the price is slashed by half. They're stretchy, yet supportive and the adjustable internal drawcord provides that extra hold. Seriously, hurry up and buy them before I do! Note: Not all colors are on sale, so make sure to check various colors to see this deal.

Sweaty Betty Retreat Rib Short
Sweaty Betty Retreat Rib Short: was $108 now $54 at Sweaty Betty US

While most of the deals on my list are activewear, as we head deeper into the deals, I'd be amiss not to recommend some of their everyday apparel. These rib shorts are a great slim fit that are free-flowing and soft for wearing in the summer months. Inspired by their activewear, but not requiring you to do any kind of workout. Perfect.

Sweaty Betty Revive Longline Hoodie
Sweaty Betty Revive Longline Hoodie: was $114 now $57 at Sweaty Betty US

While this comfy hoodie might not have made the list at $114, it certainly makes it at $57. It's an easy-wear, loose-fitting delight that's great for when you're on the go. The oversize, but light fit will mean you can throw it on over layers easily without feeling totally swamped.

Sweaty Betty Super Soft Ribbed Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty Super Soft Ribbed Yoga Leggings: was $128 now $64 at Sweaty Betty US

These super high-rise leggings are currently sporting a super high 50% discount. Perfect for yoga, as the name suggests, they've got all the properties you'd want for a legging that'll help you relax, as well as being made out of what Sweaty Betty calls an "exclusive fabric". Snug compression, flattering seamlines and sweat-wicking for those hot yoga days.

Sweaty Betty Sand Wash Cuffed Pants
Sweaty Betty Sand Wash Cuffed Pants: was $128 now $64 at Sweaty Betty US

Once you've slipped out of your workout leggings, you can slip into these soft touch cuffed pants, made especially for leisure. They've got a light scuba-like feel, two deep side pockets and a slim fit cut to make sure you're comfy and loaded with belongings for everyday wear.

Sweaty Betty Fast Track Running Jacket
Sweaty Betty Fast Track Running Jacket: was $168 now $84 at Sweaty Betty US

I love an eye-catching running jacket for when you're out stomping the sidewalk or on the trails. A great light weather fit like this will mean you can cope with the rain and the heat with sweat-wicking and water-resistant properties. And while you can't see it, it's got a lovely pack-away hood, too.

Sweaty Betty Roam Borg Zip Up
Sweaty Betty Roam Borg Zip Up: was $198 now $99 at Sweaty Betty US

Borg is super trendy right now and while you might pair it to winter weather, this is light enough to serve you very well in the springtime. The mid-weight loose fit makes it great for layering up, or just popping a light tee underneath. I'd also snap this one up for its half price discount, making it a mega $99 less than its original retail price.

Grace is a freelance journalist working across homes, lifestyle, gaming and entertainment. You'll find her writing for Tom's Guide, TechRadar, Space.com, and other sites. If she's not rearranging her furniture, decluttering her home, or relaxing in front of the latest streaming series, she'll be typing fervently about any of her much-loved hobbies and interests. To aid her writing, she loves to head down internet rabbit holes for an unprecedented amount of time.

Amazon patio furniture
Amazon sale knocks up to 50% off patio furniture — 13 outdoor deals I'd shop for my backyard
Sonos Deals
Epic Sonos sale takes up to 40% off speakers and soundbars — 7 deals I’d shop right now
Weber grill deals
Weber, Traeger and Ninja grills are on sale now — 13 deals I’d shop from $99
Samsung S90D OLED with deal tag
No way! Amazon just slashed this 55-inch Samsung OLED TV in time for March Madness
Best Buy storefront
I've dug through Best Buy's massive end-of-week sale — here are 27 deals you can’t miss
Patagonia deals
Massive Patagonia sale is live — 15 spring deals I'd shop now from $26
