iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max pre-orders live — here's the best deals now

The first iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders are now live. Apple's new premium phones have larger displays and are powered by the A18 Pro processor, which Apple states is 15% faster while using 20% less power than its predecessor. There's also a faster neural engine for Apple Intelligence tasks.

The 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro costs from $999, whereas the 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at $1,199. The good news is you don't have to pay that much for Apple's new phones. There are plenty of iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max preorder deals that can knock up to $1,000 off each phone. Below I've rounded up all of the best early deals. (Also, make sure to check out our iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max hands-on review for our initial thoughts on the new phones).

iPhone 16 Pro preorders

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone 16 Pro packs a 6.3-inch 2622 x 1206 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro hands-on review, we said the Pro is the better value as it packs the same 5x telephoto zoom as the larger Pro Max, but in a smaller design and for $200 less. Trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

New and existing AT&T members can pick up an iPhone 16 Pro for free with trade-in. You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: free wireless service @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering a year of free wireless service when you purchase an iPhone 16 outright. This no contract plan is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: $360 credit w/ Visible+ @ Visible

Purchase an iPhone 16 Pro with Visible+ service ($45/month) and you'll get up to a $360 credit. (You'll receive a $10 monthly credit over the span of 3 years). Visible+ offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network with no slowdowns due to prioritization. Additionally, you get smartwatch service and a free day of Global Pass international coverage every month.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: unlimited data for $25/month @ Cricket

Cricket Wireless is offering all models of the iPhone 16. While there are no deals per se, if you bring your own device and pay for 12 months upfront, you'll pay just $25/month for unlimited voice and data.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: up to $650 w/ trade-in @ Apple Store

The Apple Store is offering up to a $650 credit when you trade-in your old smartphone for the new iPhone 16 Pro. An iPhone 11 will get you up to a $120 credit, whereas an iPhone 15 Pro Max will get you up to a $650 credit.

iPhone 16 Pro preorders: free w/ trade-in + unlimited @ T-Mobile

The Magenta network is offering the iPhone 16 for free (up to $1,000 off) when you trade-in an old device and sign up for a qualifying Go5G Next or Go5G Business Next plan. Or you can get up to $830 off any iPhone 16 when you trade-in on a Go5G Plus or Go5G Business Plus plan.

iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders

iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ AT&T

The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max hands-on review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. New and existing AT&T members can get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 16 Pro Max with trade-in. (You'll pay as little as $5.56/month with a 36-month installment plan). You'll need to be signed up to one of AT&T's qualifying unlimited plans to get this deal.

iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders: up to $1,000 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

Trade in any phone, in any condition and you'll get up to $1,000 off on the Unlimited Ultimate plan, up to $830 off on the Unlimited Plus plan, and up to $415 off on the Unlimited Welcome plan.

iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders: $360 credit w/ Visible+ @ Visible

Purchase an iPhone 16 Pro Max with Visible+ service ($45/month) and you'll get up to a $360 credit. (You'll receive a $10 monthly credit over the span of 3 years). Visible+ offers unlimited talk, text, and 5G data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network with no slowdowns due to prioritization. Additionally, you get smartwatch service and a free day of Global Pass international coverage every month.

iPhone 16 Pro Max preorders: free wireless service @ Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile is offering a year of free wireless service when you purchase an iPhone 16 outright. This no contract plan is available with the $25/mo. Unlimited plan or as a $25 off per-month discount on Boost Mobile's Unlimited+ and Unlimited Premium plans.