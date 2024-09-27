I’m a deals writer and these are the early Prime Days deals I’m shopping under $50

By now, you're well aware that Prime Big Deals Days is returning October 8 and 9 — and in anticipation of the savings extravaganza, Amazon is discounting tons of popular items. In fact, many of the deals happen to be under $50.

Amazon's early bird sale is discounting a plethora of already budget-friendly items. For example, you can get a Blink Outdoor 4 — which holds a spot on our list of the best home security cameras — for just $39 (was $99). If you're looking to upgrade your to-go cup, YETI Rambler Tumbler is marked down to $30.

From portable chargers and bluetooth speakers to waffle robes and magic blenders, I've rounded up 11 early Prime Day deals that won't cost a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check them out. (Also, check out our guide to the best Amazon promo codes).

Amazon deals under $50

INIU Portable Charger: was $29 now $17 @ Amazon

The INIU 10000mAh Portable Charger is our top pick for the best power bank you can buy right now. Combining its compacr size, 10,000 mAh battery capacity, and two USB-A ports, it's the portable charger for anyone that needs on-the-go power.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Anker may be best known for power banks and accessories, but the company's earbuds are great too — and you can save 50% on these which include 22 EQ presets and a tight in-ear fit.

Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Robe: was $29 now $20 @ Amazon

Relaxed, comfortable and lightweight, this cotton blend waffle knit robe is a super cozy and warm. Perfect to throw on after a shower or over your pajamas in the morning, the robe is breathable and highly absorbent, providing all-day comfort, year-round.

Ring Indoor Cam 2nd Gen (2023): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

The Ring Indoor Cam (2023) records 1080p video, is equipped with a built-in siren to ward off intruders, and has advanced zone customization that only sends notifications if motion is detected where it shouldn't be. It's smaller than the first-generation model and now includes a physical privacy shutter.

YETI Rambler Tumbler: was $38 now $30 @ Amazon

For someone who is always on the go, this YETI tumbler is the perfect sidekick. Its handle and cup holder-compatible design make it ideal for toting water or iced coffee on road trips, a daily commute and work out sessions. The Agave Teal is the only color that is currently discounted.

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49 now $31 @ Amazon

The Magic Bullet Blender is great for athletes, fitness gurus or anyone who's trying to eat healthier. It can be used to make a wide variety of health shakes and smoothies; just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

This orthopedic dog bed is designed to give your pet a deep, dreamy sleep and provide the perfect amount of pressure relief and joint support. It comes in several sizes for all kinds of pups and dozens of fun colors.

Bedsure Comforter Set (King): was $69 now $34 @ Amazon

This fluffy comforter is extremely soft and cozy. It has a microfiber filling making it perfect to use all year round. It's available in dozens of different colors and is machine washable. I actually own this comforter and I can attest that it will have you feel like you're sleeping on a very expensive cloud — but in reality, it's just a extremely affordable, ultra comfortable comforter set that also includes two matching pillow shams.