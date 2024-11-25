Hurry! These Shark Black Friday deals include free mops, purifiers, more
Black Friday is just a few days out. However, there are hundreds of epic Black Friday deals you can shop right now. If you're looking to save big, I've found three epic bundle deals from Shark.
For example, right now you can get the Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System for just $349 at Shark. Even better, you'll get a free Shark Mop with your purchase. That's just one of the amazing bundle deals that Shark is offering right now. Check out my top picks below. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Shark promo codes.
Best Shark bundle deals
The Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty System (IP3251) is the company's most powerful cordless vacuum. In our Shark Cordless PowerDetect Clean & Empty Vacuum System review, we said the Editor's Choice vacuum makes it incredibly convenient to tidy up around the house and its dual-brushroll design and powerful suction are able to tackle all sorts of debris. We also love the vacuum’s performance across different floor types and that it can pick up debris both on the forward and backward pass. It now includes a free Shark Vacmop.
Shark is knocking $350 off its Matrix Plus 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop. Even better, this deal comes with a free Shark handheld vac. The Matrix Plus features precision home mapping, a self-cleaning brushroll, and a bagless base that holds up to 60 days of dirt and debris. The handheld vac can be used on the go or to clean up tight corners.
Clean up your floors and your air with this epic bundle from Shark. It includes the DetectPro Vacuum bundled with a free Shark Air Purifier. The vacuum features a built-in sensor that detects and cleans up dirt/debris from your floor. The sensor can also adjust suction based on the type of floor you're cleaning. Meanwhile, the air purifier includes a HEPA filter and can clean the air of up to a 500 sq. ft. room.
