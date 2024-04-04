Hurry! Our favorite prepaid carrier is offering two lines for the price of one

BOGO deals are all the rage right now and hot on the heels of this BOGO TV sale from Samsung, prepaid carrier Mint Mobile is also offering a first of its kind BOGO deal for new customers.

For a limited time, new customers who open a new line on Mint Mobile will get a second line for free. Even better, new customers can get Mint Mobile's unlimited plan for just $15/month right now. So you'll pay $45 for three months of unlimited data, talk, and text on two lines. This deal is valid for customers who bring their numbers from either AT&T or Verizon.

Mint Mobile: <a href="https://mint-mobile.pxf.io/c/221109/444520/7915?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mintmobile.com%2Fbest-value-wireless%2F" data-link-merchant="mintmobile.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">open one line, get one line free @ Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is one of the best prepaid phone plans we've tested. As an MVNO, it operates on T-Mobile's network. Since T-Mobile is a GSM-based network, you're going to want a GSM-based phone to use at Mint Mobile. Unlike a traditional plan where you pay a monthly rate to the carrier, at Mint Mobile you pay in advance for anywhere from three to 12 months of service. Talk and text are always unlimited, no matter what data plan you pick or for how long. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best Mint Mobile plans to see which plan is right for you).

There are some caveats to this limited-time offer. The $15 monthly rate for unlimited data only covers your first three months of service with Mint. After that, you'll need to commit to six or 12 months of service from the carrier. That said, the $30 per month for unlimited data would still place Mint's offering among the best unlimited data plans and it would be far cheaper than plans from Verizon or AT&T.