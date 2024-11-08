Hurry! KitchenAid mixer attachments are 50% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday

With the holidays coming up, chances are you'll need all the help in the kitchen you can get. Fortunately, KitchenAid mixers are among the best stand mixers we've tested — and they come with loads of helpful cooking attachments, which just so happen to be on sale right now.

Although we haven't seen significant Black Friday deals on the actual mixers themselves, KitchenAid mixing attachments are up to 50% off at Amazon right now. We're talking fresh pasta makers, veggie spiralizers, food processors and more handy tools that simply attach to your KitchenAid standing mixer.

Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorite KitchenAid deals at Amazon this week starting at just $44. (For more savings, check out this week's best Amazon promo codes and the best KitchenAid promo codes).

KitchenAid attachment deals

KitchenAid Fresh Prep Slicer/Shredder: was $59 now $44 @ Amazon

Transform your stand mixer into a versatile tool that can easily slice cucumbers, carrots, celery and zucchini. It will also shred cheeses, potatoes and other firm veggies, as well. It comes with three different size blades depending on the food you're hoping to slice and shred.

KitchenAid Fruit and Vegetable Spiralizer Attachment: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon

This aluminum-made tool can spiralize, slice, and peel fruits and vegetables with ease thanks to the help of five different, quick-change blades. We found it to be particularly helpful if you're often prepping salads, coleslaw, and core-ing apples for pies or simply want to swap spaghetti carbs with zucchini noodles easily.

KitchenAid Ice Cream Maker Attachment: was $99 now $69

For $30 less than its original asking price, slap on this 2-quart bowl to churn up small batches of ice cream, gelato, and sorbet in under 30 minutes. All you have to do, according to one reviewer, is "pop the bowl in the freezer overnight, pour in your ingredients, and let the mixer do the work."

KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

See how sausage is made first-hand with this deal for a KitchenAid food grinder attachment. It comes with two grinding plates for a coarse or fine grind. Reviewers write that it's "very simple to use" and "cleaning is easy."

KitchenAid Pasta Maker Attachment: was $99 now $74 @ Amazon

Constructed from heavy-duty stainless steel, this pasta attachment enables you to roll out smooth, six-inch sheets of dough for ravioli, dumplings, fettuccine, and more. You'll never go back to boxed pasta again.

KitchenAid Metal Grain Mill Attachment: was $149 now $114 @ Amazon

Add hearty taste and texture to your favorite baked goods with this attachment that will quickly and easily grind grains including wheat, oats, rice, corn, barley, buckwheat, millet and more. It features different grind levels to choose from, so you can find the consistency that works best for your creation.