Hurry! I love the Ninja Creami, and it’s 25% off in this awesome Prime Day deal

As a home appliances expert, I get to test all the latest foodie tech in my own kitchen, but one of the appliances that gets the most use in my kitchen is my trusty Ninja Creami. Designed to take all the hassle out of making homemade ice cream, the Creami is hugely popular on the likes of TikTok and Instagram, and has regularly sold out over the last few years. Thanks to a brilliant Prime Day deal though, the Ninja Creami is now 25% off in the Amazon sales.

Although it's recently spiked in popularity, I've been making homemade fro-yo and gelato in my Creami since March 2022 when the ice cream maker first launched. The machine offers seven functions, including a setting for gelato, smoothie bowls, and milkshakes, and uses a unique technology that takes a fully frozen container and shaves and churns ice particles into a creamy, scoopable texture.

The Ninja Amazon store has savings of up to 44% this Prime Day, which includes a 13% saving on the Ninja Creami Deluxe, down to $216.99 at Amazon. I've also tried this more recent edition of the OG Creami, which features additional settings that can be used to make Slushis, Creamiccinos, or Italian Ice.

Ninja Creami 7-in-1: was $199 now $149 @ Amazon

The Ninja Creami 7-in-1 is $50 off for Prime Day. Featuring seven modes for making everything from gelato to smoothie bowls, it comes with a huge selection of recipes to choose from, and an ever-increasing selection on the Ninja Kitchen website.

Price check: $199.99 at Ninja

Ninja Creami Deluxe 11-in-1: was $249 now $216 @ Amazon

It's not reduced by quite as much as the OG Creami, but the versatile Creami Deluxe offers 11 settings in one machine, including options for making Italian ice, 'creamiccinos', or slushys.

Price check: $199.99 at Ninja

Why the Ninja Creami is worth the hype

(Image credit: Ninja)

If you search "Ninja Creami" on TikTok, you'll find countless devoted users who make everything from full-fat gelato to protein-packed frozen shakes in their machines. But is it worth the hype? As a homes editor who's tried all the latest appliance trends, I can confirm that this is a machine you'll continue to turn to whenever you want a sweet treat.

Much like a traditional ice cream maker, you'll need to do some prep in advance, but because you freeze your ice cream mix as opposed to a large churning bowl, it takes up a lot less freezer space and will leave you with scoopable frozen treats in minutes. The machine uses a fine and powerful blade that spins through your frozen mix, churning your ice cream as it comes back up and leaving you with a scoopable texture. You can also add mix-ins to make cookie dough or choc chip ice cream, or power through frozen fruit mixes to make smoothie bowls for healthier breakfasts.

In our Ninja Creami review, we also noted that the machine is really easy to clean due to the removable parts that can go through the top shelf of your dishwasher. And while it's a large machine, I've found that it's quite narrow and can slot into the back of most kitchens without taking up too much space.