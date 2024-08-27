Hurry! Gazelle is taking 10% off sitewide ahead of Labor Day

The next Apple event is slated for September 9. While it's likely Apple will introduce its new iPhone 16, it may be some time before we see generous price cuts on Apple's new batch of phones. That's why buying a previous-gen iPhone is one of the best ways to save money.

Right now, you can double your savings thanks to one of my go-to spots for refurbished deals. For a limited time, you can get 10% off preowened devices at Gazelle via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". That's one of the best Gazelle promo codes I've seen. It can be used for iPhone deals or just about anything sold on Gazelle's website.

From the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the Galaxy S24, Gazelle is taking 10% off preowned devices via coupon code "TECHRADAR10". That's one of the best sitewide discounts we've seen from Gazelle. It includes refurbished phones from Samsung, Apple, Google, and more. All items include a 30-day return policy.

If you're shopping for the least-expensive iPhone possible, you'll want to check out the iPhone 14 Pro Max (128GB) for $668 via coupon "TECHRADAR10". The phone is listed in "fair" condition, which means there might be a few signs of wear and tear, although the phone functions like new.

All of Gazelle's devices are refurbished models and they're all sold unlocked. They each include a 30-day return policy. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Labor Day sales.