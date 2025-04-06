Huge Walmart patio and garden sale knocks up to 50% off — 17 outdoor deals I'd shop right now
Patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers and more from $27
Spring has officially sprung — and Walmart is here to help you celebrate the season! The retailer just launched a Patio and Garden Event with tons of epic deals on gardening essentials, patio furniture, grills, lawnmowers and more.
Walmart is currently offering unbeatable discounts of up to 50% off on stylish and functional outdoor items starting at just $27. For instance, you can get this Greenworks 40V 21” Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for $90 off. If you're interested in adding a wood burning fire pit to your outdoor set up, you can snag this one for just $34.
So don't miss out on these unbeatable discounts at Walmart. Here are 17 items I would add to my outdoor right space now. For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Walmart promo codes.
Best Walmart Outdoor Deals
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 100 feet long and include 50 bulbs. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
This umbrella is the perfect addition to your backyard or patio. It provides optimal shade while adding some elegant style. The umbrella surface is UV-proof, waterproof and fade resistant so you can use it on both sunny and rainy days.
Extend your outdoor time this spring with a wood burning fire pit. This one is extremely affordable and easy to set up. It includes a mesh cover to contain sparks, a top handle for easy lifting and a cover lid. The fire pit burns coal or wood and also comes with a stove poker and bracket. It's the perfect addition to your backyard.
If you need a long garden hose that won't break the bank, this one is the ideal choice. It expands up to 100 feet, is lightweight and durable. It also features a universal connector that will fit any faucet. It has an ergonomic rubber spray hand grip with a built-in lock for continuous spraying. It also comes with 3 interchangeable nozzle heads.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.
Grow your favorite plants, vegetables, herbs, flowers and succulents in this raised garden bed with 5 tiers. Each tier holds up to a whopping 20 pounds. The garden bed is compact, durable and simple to assemble.
Relax in this set of comfortable and adjustable lounge chairs that allow you to sit, recline and lie down. They are called "zero gravity" chairs because you can recline at different angles up to 170°. The chairs have a foldable and light weight design, making it very easy for you to carry them around and use in various places.
Walmart is taking $155 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Reviewers rave these are easy to put together and are built to last for many summers to come. One buyer even notes it's "a very solid chair for the money!"
Satisfy your hunger with this tabletop propane griddle that you can use on the go just as easily as you do in your backyard. It also comes with a matching hardcover to help keep your griddle clean in between uses.
Add a touch of privacy and protection to your backyard set up with this outdoor gazebo. Its double-roof design ensures optimal airflow, providing a refreshing atmosphere in any outdoor area. You can easily place it and set it up on various flat surfaces, including lawns, sturdy concrete and wooden grounds.
This picnic table is the perfect spot to host your next family barbecue. Made of eco-friendly, durable and tough materials, the table is perfect for outdoor use and you don't have to worry about it fading, peeling or cracking. It will last years in your backyard.
Level up your outdoor events with an all-in-one cooler cart! Perfect for entertaining, its huge capacity can hold up to 50 bottles, 70 cans or all your favorite food and snacks. It also has four sturdy wheels that allow you to easily move the cooler or even take it on the go.
This swinging chair with an ergonomic design has thick cushioning and great support, making it comfortable enough to sit in for hours. Its adorable design will add an element of chic style to any space and its durable enough to be used indoors and outdoors. Plus, the chair is lightweight and easy to move.
Kick back in style and comfort with this outdoor wicker set that will match any theme or decor. Perfect for cozy spring nights by the fire pit, this set of rocking chairs feature a comfortable high-back design and plush cushions. The set also comes with a 2-tier coffee table. It will make a lovely addition to your porch or patio.
Spend your leisure time lounging in comfort with this outdoor patio set that features one bench, two single sofas and a coffee table with a tempered tabletop. Made of a solid steel and rattan structure, the outdoor furniture is sturdy and durable. The spacious seating is covered with padded cushions that have removable and washable covers.
For just $299, this stainless steel propane gas grill is a total steal. It features 4 burners, a side burner and a designated prep space. It's the perfect addition to your next backyard barbecue.
This lightweight, self-propelled lawn mower features a 21" heavy-duty steel cutting deck and a multi-blade cutting system for the perfect cut. It also features a 40V 5Ah battery and charger.
