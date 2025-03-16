Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 11 running shoe deals I'd shop now

Asics makes some of the best running shoes out there, with varying amounts of cushioning, upper materials, tread patterns, and more, depending on where you plan to do your running. Fortunately, you can snag select styles for as little as $49 right now.

Whether you love to hit the trails, run along your local roads and sidewalks, or jog on a treadmill at home, Asics has a sneaker for you. One of the best deals I came across is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 slashed to just $99 for both men and women in a variety of sizes and styles. Doing the math, that’s $60 in savings, or 38% off the shoe’s original price!

If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes for yourself, a kid, or someone special in your life, take a look at the entire Asics sale from $14. Or, keep scrolling to see which 11 sneaker deals stuck out to me as the best.

Best Asics deals

Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $79 at ASICS America These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.

Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Grade School (Kids): was $140 now $99 at ASICS America For active kids, this adaptive running shoe is a smart pick. It features FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning in the midsole for comfort, PureGel tech in the heel to help absorb impact, and toe-rubber stitching and a tough outsole for extra durability.

Asics GT-1000 13 GTX (Women’s): was $130 now $99 at ASICS America If you live somewhere with a lot of rain and snow throughout the year, you’ll love this discounted shoe. Using Gore-Tex construction in the upper keeps the shoe breathable while keeping rain and snow out. Then, Asics’ 3D Guidance System adds stability, PureGel tech provides impact support, and Flytefoam cushioning brings comfort to the table.

Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99 at ASICS America For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.