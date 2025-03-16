Huge spring Asics sale from $49 — 11 running shoe deals I'd shop now
Pick up some of the best Asics sneakers at a big discount
Asics makes some of the best running shoes out there, with varying amounts of cushioning, upper materials, tread patterns, and more, depending on where you plan to do your running. Fortunately, you can snag select styles for as little as $49 right now.
Whether you love to hit the trails, run along your local roads and sidewalks, or jog on a treadmill at home, Asics has a sneaker for you. One of the best deals I came across is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30 slashed to just $99 for both men and women in a variety of sizes and styles. Doing the math, that’s $60 in savings, or 38% off the shoe’s original price!
If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes for yourself, a kid, or someone special in your life, take a look at the entire Asics sale from $14. Or, keep scrolling to see which 11 sneaker deals stuck out to me as the best.
- shop Asics apparel and shoes on sale from $14
- Asics GT-1000 13 Grade School (Kids): was $75 now $49
- Asics Trail Scout 3 (Men’s): was $65 now $49
- Asics Patriot 13 (Women’s): was $65 now $49
- Asics Gel-Excite 9 (Women’s): was $80 now $59
- Asics Gel-Excite Trail 2 (Women’s): was $85 now $69
- Asics Trabuco Terra 2 (Women’s): was $110 now $79
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Men's): was $160 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 31 Grade School (Kids): was $140 now $99
- Asics GT-1000 13 GTX (Women’s): was $130 now $99
- Asics Dynablast 5 (Men’s): was $120 now $99
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 26 (Men’s): was $140 now $109
Best Asics deals
With how active kids are on a daily basis, either at school, home, or in-between activities, investing in a high-quality pair of shoes is a must. The GT-1000 13 shoe features a breathable mesh upper, underfoot cushioning, and Asics’ Gel technology to help absorb impact.
For hikers and non-road runners on a budget, the Trail Scout 3 is an excellent shoe. With injection EVA midsole cushioning for comfort, an internal heel counter and plenty of traction for support, and stitch-down overlays for improved durability, this is a shoe that’ll stand up through even the toughest adventures. Shop the Trail Scout 3 for women on sale, too.
The Patriot 13 is a fantastic shoe for beginning runners, with a well-cushioned midsole made with EVA foam that’ll both support and comfort during your run and a mesh upper to let your feet breathe and keep them cool. The Patriot 13 for men is also slashed to $49 right now.
If your feet tend to run hot while jogging, you’ll love Asics’ Gel-Excite 9 shoe, decked out with an engineered jacquard mesh upper that’s incredibly breathable. On top of breathability, this running shoe promises plenty of support, thanks to a unique combo of the company’s Amplifoam cushioning and Gel technology. You can also snag the Gel-Excite 9 for men at $59 as well.
These shoes are a heavenly mashup of Asics’ Trail Scout and Gel-Excite shoes, providing a durable upper and plenty of traction for tackling off-road trails alongside plush midsole comfort, thanks to Amplifoam Plus tech in the midsole. This adventure-friendly running shoe is on sale for men, too.
These trail running shoes are equipped with a solid rubber outsole and an advanced tread pattern for traversing uphill and downhill with ease. They’re also quite comfy, thanks to a stretchy mesh upper that moves with your foot and FF Blast cushioning in the midsole.
Save a whopping $60 on these fan-favorite, last-gen running shoes that are great for both beginners and advanced runners. Asics’ 4D Guidance System provides support and helps you stay balanced throughout your run, and a combo of FF Blast Plus Eco midsole cushioning and PureGel tech in the heel make the experience more comfortable. Shop the Gel-Kayano 30 shoe for women on sale, too.
For active kids, this adaptive running shoe is a smart pick. It features FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning in the midsole for comfort, PureGel tech in the heel to help absorb impact, and toe-rubber stitching and a tough outsole for extra durability.
If you live somewhere with a lot of rain and snow throughout the year, you’ll love this discounted shoe. Using Gore-Tex construction in the upper keeps the shoe breathable while keeping rain and snow out. Then, Asics’ 3D Guidance System adds stability, PureGel tech provides impact support, and Flytefoam cushioning brings comfort to the table.
For those looking for a bouncy response from their running shoe, the Dynablast 5 may be right up your alley. With FF Blast Plus cushioning in the midsole and an Ahar Lo outsole rubber, the shoes are very responsive with every step and provide cloudlike comfort from start to finish.
The Gel-Cumulus 27 running shoes just launched at the beginning of March, which means savvy shoppers can take advantage of this $30 discount on the last-gen, yet still quite capable Gel-Cumulus 26 shoes. With FF Blast Plus cushioning, PureGel tech in the midsole, and a mesh upper, these shoes are comfortable, supportive, and breathable, and they’re on sale for women, too.
