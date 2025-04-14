Huge REI camping sale live — save up to 50% on outdoor apparel, tents and more
Save big on everything you need for your next adventure
Need some new gear for your next hiking or camping trip? We have exciting news for you! REI is hosting an epic spring sale with up to 50% off outdoor essentials.
From hiking pants and rain jackets to tents and backpacks, REI can be your one-stop shop for any outdoor adventure. Brands like The North Face, Arc'teryx, Patagonia, YETI and more are seeing the deepest discounts in the sale with deals starting at just $11.
With a new season ahead of us, it's likely you could use a little wardrobe and camping gear refresh — and REI is our top choice. Keep scrolling to check out my 15 favorite items from REI's sale.
REI Camping Deals
Protect your neck, face and head from both the wind and the sun's harmful rays with this lightweight, super-breathable, and versatile neck gaiter. It provides UPF 15+ sun protection and is also sweating-wicking and quick drying.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Who knew sipping your favorite beverage could be so trendy? This colorful stainless steel tumbler is double-walled and vacuum-sealed, providing 40 ounces of beverage warming or chilling capacity. It also comes with a Press-In straw lid for easy sipping. Plus, the whole thing is dishwasher-safe.
Whether you're trekking through the mountains or paddling on the river, keeping your skin protected from the skin is a must. That's why this long sleeve with UPF 50+ protection will be your new sunny adventure staple.
Keep the camping festivities alive even after the sun goes down with this bright lantern featuring a long run time and three LED bulbs. When you add just 6 D batteries, the lantern can last up to 60 days on low power mode. It also has a built-in hook that allows you to hang it upside down to cast light down on a certain area.
Whatever adventure awaits you, these Patagonia shorts are up for the task. They're breathable, moisture-wicking and feature an adjustable drawstring on the waist for comfort. Available in several other colors and patterns, you'll want to wear the 8-inch shorts for every work out.
Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy.
Retro-fabulous, this ultra-lightweight and packable women's wind/rain shell is an impressive 40% off in three colorful styles. It's a great jacket to have on hand no matter what the season.
This pair of trekking poles will come in handy if you're hiking to your camping site. They have three adjustable sections, breathable mesh straps and grips that absorb sweat to keep your hands from slipping.
No wants to sleep on rough ground, and with this sleeping mat, you won't have to. It comes in several sizes, the cheapest being the regular size that weighs 2 lbs. 2 oz. and measures 3.1-inches thick. It rolls up small, so it's easy to take with you.
If you want a heavy-duty cooler that is still light enough to carry around, this YETI Roadie is a great deal. Despite its compact size, it has a capacity to hold up to 18 cans and wine bottles. Designed for easy carry, its slimline build can fit behind the driver’s seat of a car, making it a great space-saver.
Wherever your adventurous plans take you, this 2-person tent will be there to keep up. The spacious tent features a rectangular design that allows for comfortable head-to-toe sleeping, two large doors that provide easy entry and exit and a full mesh upper canopy that optimizes ventilation. It's ideal for everything from car camping to treks in the backcountry.
This trail running jacket is one of the best of the best. It's super lightweight, protects you from wind and rain, and can be packed down into a tiny pouch that'll fit in your pack or pocket when you're not using it.
The Osprey Aether Plus 60 is perfect for gear-intensive excursions in just about any weather condition. The customizable Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and shoulder straps allow for balanced weight distribution when you're on the move, and the floating top lid can be detached and used as a lighter daypack. You get a plethora of both zippered and stretchy pockets to stow all your gear, along with an internal hydration reservoir sleeve, dual ice axe loops, and a Stow-on-the-Go trekking pole attachment.
