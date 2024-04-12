Huge outdoor sale slashes prices on North Face, Patagonia and more — here’s 7 deals I’d buy

While most end-of-season sales have come and gone with the official arrival of spring, Backcountry’s clearance promotion is still going strong. Right now, you can score up to 60% off on a variety of winter jackets, snowboard boots, gloves and more.

But we’re also taking stock of the extra 20% off on select spring markdowns, which ends today, April 12, at Backcountry. After combing through its virtual bargain bins, we can confidently report back that they are filled to the brim with good deals on camping gear and outerwear. So if you're on the market for a new tent or portable fire pit, shop our favorite finds, listed below.

Best Backcountry Sale Deals

Dakine Hip Pack: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fdakine-hip-pack" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $32 now $19 @ Backcountry

Made from 600D polyester, this fanny pack is no joke — but we'd expect nothing less from a brand like Dakine. It also boasts a fleece-lined pocket to safely store your sunglasses without scratching the lenses, along with two zippered compartments to hold everything else. The pictured Beach Days pattern is 40% off, and while there are plenty of other color options to choose from, they aren't as deeply discounted.

Patagonia Men's Baggies Shorts: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-baggies-7in-short-mens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $65 now $48 @ Backcountry

Shorts and swimwear in one, these versatile shorts from Patagonia are designed to be worn on all adventures. Constructed with recycled nylon, these mid-rise trunks offer a 7-inch inseam, two side pockets and one snap pocket in the back. The elastic waistband also includes a built-in drawcord.

Mountain Hardware Lamina Sleeping Bag: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fmountain-hardwear-lamina-sleeping-bag-15f-synthetic-mhwz9gc" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $70 @ Backcountry

There are a number of <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?q=sleeping+bag&sort=-discountpercent&s=u&tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fsearch%3Fq%3Dsleeping%2520bag%26sort%3D-discountpercent%26s%3Du" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sleeping bags on sale at Backcountry right now, but none with a markdown as big as this one. From Mountain Hardware, this 15F snug style is water-resistant and prevents campers and hikers from rolling around in their sleep when stationed in small spaces.

Patagonia Reversible Shelled Microdini Fleece (Men’s): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fpatagonia-reversible-shelled-microdini-jacket-mens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $199 now $129 @ Backcountry

Who doesn't love two pieces of outerwear for the price of one? On one side of the Microdini, you have plush fleece, the other side is a weather-resistant ripstop nylon shell. Feeling fashionable? Rock the fleece side out. For function, deploy the nylon side. Get it at Backcountry while it's still 30% off.

Solo Stove Ranger and Stand: <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fsolo-stove-ranger-stove-stand-2.0" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $162 @ Backcountry

Solo Stove's smokeless <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-fire-pits" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_self">fire pits are the best in the business, no question. Our editors continue to be impressed with its sleek, steel exterior, smooth burn, and headache-free maintenance. And you can now save 35% on the Ranger size and stand.

The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket (Men's): <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fb%2Fthe-north-face-1996-retro-nuptse-jacket-mens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $330 now $181 @ Backcountry

This vintage winter puffer will keep you warm and dry should any spring showers come your way. Its water-repellent finish fends off flurries, and it packs away inside its own pocket for compact stashing. Plus, the 700-fill goose down is responsibly sourced and lightweight. Better yet, various colors/sizes are on sale from $181. We even spotted this <a href="https://classic.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=cl&mi=10060&pw=27131&ctc=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.backcountry.com%2Fthe-north-face-shady-glade-insulated-parka-womens" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" data-link-merchant="backcountry.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">women's style that's 50% off.