Huge On running shoe sale drops prices up to 50% — 11 deals I’d buy

There's still plenty of warm weather to pick up running, and one of the best ways to inspire yourself to get moving is with a new pair of running shoes. And luckily, On is running (pun intended) a huge sale on its best running shoes right now, offering up to 50% off popular picks.
As an avid hiker, my favorite deal is definitely On's Cloudtrax Waterproof women's shoes for just $100. Regularly $200, that's $100 in savings! The men's Cloudtrax Waterproof shoes are slashed to $100, too.
If you prefer running, cycling, or simply walking to hiking, there are a ton of other discounted shoes to choose from. Shop On's entire sale from $10, or keep scrolling to see all 11 of my favorite deals. Note: These deals are for On members only, but it's free to sign up via this link.
Best On deals
Crew Neck (Men’s): was $110 now $55 @ On
Perfect for cool fall temperatures, this cozy crew neck shirt is made with soft organic cotton and features a hidden zipper pocket on the side to stash valuables. On’s crew neck for women is slashed to $55 as well.
Cloud Play (Kids): was $93 now $65 @ On
With how active kids are, investing in a good pair of running shoes is a smart idea. Cushioning from the heel to the midfoot will help them get out even more energy and extra rubber pads will extend the shoe’s life. These fun shoes also feature an easy fastening system that empowers kids to put their shoes on by themselves.
Sweatpants (Women’s): was $117 now $70 @ On
These soft sweatpants are ideal for runs in cold weather or to get your blood pumping during a warmup. The unique fabric blend is breathable and light, yet warm, and pockets on the side and in back offer plenty of room for your phone, keys, and other essentials.
Cloudgo (Men’s): was $142 now $85 @ On
Equipped with CloudTec cushioning tech and Helion superfoam, these shoes are a great pick for road runners. They’re comfortably bouncy, no matter how fast you’re running, and offer plenty of support with its TPU Speedboard and forefoot rocker. The Cloudgo shoes for women are also on sale.
Zero Jacket (Men’s): was $158 now $95 @ On
This windproof, water-resistant jacket is made using mini-ripstop, a protective fabric that’s incredibly lightweight. Whether you’re hiking, running, or cycling in windy conditions or light rain, this jacket will keep you comfortable and dry, especially with its built-in, stretchable mesh underarm vents. On's breezy jacket is on sale for women, too.
Cloud X 3 (Men’s): was $143 now $100 @ On
These minimalist, sleek running shoes can easily take you from the gym to a night out on the town. They’re incredibly lightweight, with low CloudTec cushioning, optimized breathability via 3-layer mesh, and solid support. Save $43 on the Cloud X 3 for women, too.
Cloudvista (Women’s): was $143 now $100 @ On
On’s Cloudvista shoes are built for trails, thanks to Helion superfoam and CloudTec cushioning for plush comfort and Missiongrip traction for stability on all terrain. And with a TPU mudguard, they’re easy to clean after a muddy run. Shop the Cloudvista for men at $100 as well.
Cloudrunner (Men’s): was $143 now $100 @ On
Whether you’re going for a short run around the block or training for a marathon, these shoes are built for the job. Featuring adaptive CloudTec cushioning, Zero-Gravity foam, a breathable mesh upper, and a Swiss-engineered Speedboard, these shoes are both comfortable and supportive. You can also shop the women’s shoe on sale.
Cloudflyer 4 (Women’s): was $167 now $100 @ On
If you’re searching for a super plush running shoe, look no further than the Cloudflyer 4. Save $67 on this stellar pair of shoes, decked out with dual-density CloudTec cushioning, On’s plushest tongue ever, and comfy Zero-Gravity foam. You can also grab this shoe on sale for men.
Cloudtrax Waterproof (Women’s): was $200 now $100 @ On
Hiking fans, these are the shoes for you. You can hike safely and comfortably in wet conditions, thanks to a Missiongrip outsole with great traction, a waterproof membrane, a lateral mudguard, a dual-density midsole, and a flexible Speedboard. The Cloudtrax Waterproof for men are also $100 off.
Cloudstratus 3 (Men’s): was $179 now $125 @ On
These cloud-like shoes are built with double CloudTec cushioning, a Helion superfoam midsole, and an updated Speedboard to support forward rolling running. Smaller details add to overall comfort, like a stretchy heel lining and an updated collar and tongue design. Save $54 on the Cloudstratus 3 for women, too.
