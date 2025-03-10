Huge Nike spring sale is live — 17 great deals I'd get from $21 for your warm weather workouts

Time to restock your workout wardrobe

Two women wearing Nike workout apparel
(Image credit: Nike)
Spring is roughly a week away and if you're in need of new workout gear, Nike is slashing the price of various spring styles during its latest sale. From the best running shoes to the best gym leggings, there's something for everyone in Nike's spring sale.

As part of the sale, you can get Nike gear priced from $10. Read on to see which 17 deals I'd shop from Nike's sale section right now. If you're looking for more deals, check out our guide to the best Nike promo codes right now.

Best Nike Deals

Nike Training Crew Socks (6 Pack)
Nike Training Crew Socks (6 Pack): was $28 now $21 at nike

Looking for new socks for your workouts? These Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned Crew Socks are perfect for support all the way from heel to forefoot. And what's better than one pair of socks? Six — and all in different eye-catching colors. With this discount, that's just $3.50 a pair. A great investment for your gym wardrobe.

Nike Calm Slides (Unisex)
Nike Calm Slides (Unisex): was $50 now $30 at nike

These unisex Nike Calm sliders are made from soft supportive foam with a textured footbed to keep your feet in place. With such a simple design, I'd recommend an eye-catching color and this vibrant red can be styled with or without socks. It's never too early to grab a discount before the summer months and right now, you can get $20 off.

Nike Zenvy Strappy Wrap (Women’s)
Nike Zenvy Strappy Wrap (Women’s): was $65 now $35 at nike

When the novelty of starting fresh in the new year has worn off, getting to the gym becomes more of a challenge for some of us. Adding in stylish (yet comfortable) pieces like this strappy bra to your workout wardrobe drums up new motivation to continue on your health and fitness journey.

Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex)
Nike Hayward 26L Backpack (Unisex): was $57 now $37 at nike

Ever wondered what the webbing is for on the front of a backpack? Well, it's to hold any loose layers, like a jacket, for example. The Nike Hayward incorporates this, as well as side pockets for water bottles. Meaning whatever the weather, you're well-equipped.

Nike Zenvy Rib Biker Shorts (Women’s)
Nike Zenvy Rib Biker Shorts (Women’s): was $70 now $38 at nike

Sometimes full-length leggings or even 7/8 leggings are too restrictive or just plain hot during an intense workout. Having a pair of biker shorts like these on hand is nice for leg day, for those that get overheated easily, or for wearing under a pair of jeans when it’s super cold outside.

Nike Nike Therma-FIT One (Women's)
Nike Nike Therma-FIT One (Women's): was $60 now $42 at nike

Whether you're at the gym or running errands, the Nike Therma-FIT One are great for just about any setting. They're made of a soft, stretchy fabric with multiple pockets to help keep you comfortable and prepared. Plus, they're thick enough to keep you covered, so you can stay confident in your deepest bend.

Nike Therma-FIT Hooded Pullover (Men’s)
Nike Therma-FIT Hooded Pullover (Men’s): was $65 now $45 at nike

Inside, this pullover features soft fleece that’ll keep you warm even when running or working out in cold weather. And on the outer layer, you’ll find a nifty zippered pocket on the left sleeve where you can stash a credit card or your house key.

Nike Therma-FIT Open Hem Pants (Men’s)
Nike Therma-FIT Open Hem Pants (Men’s): was $65 now $45 at nike

Whether you’re headed to the gym or outside for a run, having a pair of fleece-lined workout pants to keep you warm in the winter is a luxury. Plus, with a relaxed fit, you can easily wear them over a pair of shorts and shed them after your warmup if you find them too hot to have on the entire workout.

Nike Go 7/8 Leggings (Women’s)
Nike Go 7/8 Leggings (Women’s): was $120 now $66 at nike

These leggings feature Nike’s Dri-FIT tech that wicks sweat away and a midweight fabric that’s both supportive and comfortable. Best of all, you’ll find a total of six pockets. There are two angled side pockets, three drop-in pockets along the back waistband, and a zippered pocket on one thigh.

Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Air Force 1 ‘07 Shoes (Unisex): was $115 now $69 at nike

Boasting a fresh, clean look, these shoes are understandably a popular pick — and right now, they’re $46 off. You’ll find synthetic leather and detailed stitching on the outside, a low-cut padded collar, and a well-cushioned midsole for all-day comfort.

Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Shoes (Men’s)
Nike Dunk Low Retro SE Shoes (Men’s): was $125 now $75 at nike

Thanks to cracked leather, metallic accents, and a gorgeous overall color scheme, these special edition shoes are quite the attractive catch. On a more functional note, a foam midsole supports the foot well and a rubber outsole provides plenty of traction.

Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Shoes (Unisex): was $150 now $89 at nike

For new and long-time runners alike, the Air Pegasus 2005 is an excellent pick. Equipped with Nike Air technology for impact absorption, a waffle-inspired outsole with great traction, and a foam midsole, these shoes will give your feet the reliable support they need on long runs.

Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner: was $145 now $94 at nike

This sleek windbreaker is selling out fast. It offers an athletic fit that's ideal for layering, a warm fleece-like material and a hood for rainy days.

Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants (Women's)
Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants (Women's): at nike

The Nike Zenvy Sheer Pants let you move with total freedom. They're made with Nike's InfinaSoft fabric, which is both sheer and opaque, to offer the perfect balance of breathability, softness, and stretch. They also feature Nike's Dri-FIT technology to move sweat away from your skin.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex)
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Shoes (Unisex): was $170 now $102 at nike

If you’re looking for a breathable, supportive running shoe, you’ve found it. With Air Zoom cushioning and plastic caging on the side, there’s plenty of support and a responsive feel, and with mesh panels and ventilation ports on the heel, air can easily flow through and keep your feet cool.

Nike InfinityRN 4 Shoes (Men’s)
Nike InfinityRN 4 Shoes (Men’s): was $160 now $103 at nike

With ample ReactX foam in the midsole and a rocker-shaped platform, these might just be the cushiest running shoe you’ve ever owned. Then, a water-resistant membrane and a Flynit upper will keep your foot dry and warm, even as cold, rainy days start rolling in this spring.

Nike Tech Windrunner Jacket (Men's)
Nike Tech Windrunner Jacket (Men's): was $160 now $112 at nike

Unsurprisingly, you're going to see a lot of mentions for Nike's Tech Fleece in this winter clearance sale, and now is as good a time as any to add soft and warm clothing to your wardrobe. Plus, as it gets warmer, it's still a lightweight fit that can be used as an additional layer.

Louis Ramirez
Louis Ramirez

As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.

