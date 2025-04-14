Massive Lego sale from $5 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d add to my cart

Love Lego? Well, you don't want to miss out on Amazon’s Lego sale with deals from $5. Whether your collection consists of one brick or thousands, there's something for everyone here.

If you want a truly beautiful display piece, you can currently get the Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection Himeji Castle on sale for $139 at Amazon. With 2,125 pieces, this is a meaty build that'll keep you occupied for a good while. You can even switch up the display by choosing between green leaves or pink cherry blossom trees.

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below, so check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Best Lego deals

Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5 at Amazon Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.

Lego Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste: was $9 now $7 at Amazon For just $7, how could you resist this cute Lego Animal Crossing set? It comes with a small telescope, tea set, stars to wish on as well as some foliage. You also get a minifigure of Celeste and a crescent-moon chair.

Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego DC Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze: was $19 now $16 at Amazon Your Lego collection isn't complete without a Batmobile model. While there are pricier versions available, this one is awesome because it comes in at just $16. As well as the iconic car, you get minifigures of Batman and Mr. Freeze, and some icy accessories to slip the caped crusader up.

Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Another member of the Lego Botanicals family is on sale for a discount. Right now, you can add this pretty Chrysanthemum in a unique green pot to your home decor, making your room look more colorful with blooms that won't wilt.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $25 at Amazon This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is for you if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Classic Creative Pets Buildable Animal Toy 11034: was $34 now $27 at Amazon If you have kiddos that love animals, then these buildable buddies are just the thing for them. You can build a cat on a stand, a dog with a bowl and bone, a hamster with an apple, a rabbit with a carrot and a bird on a perch.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

Lego Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $79 at Amazon Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year and has now been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.