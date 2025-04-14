Massive Lego sale from $5 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d add to my cart
Amazon's Lego sale has a ton of incredible finds
Love Lego? Well, you don't want to miss out on Amazon’s Lego sale with deals from $5. Whether your collection consists of one brick or thousands, there's something for everyone here.
If you want a truly beautiful display piece, you can currently get the Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection Himeji Castle on sale for $139 at Amazon. With 2,125 pieces, this is a meaty build that'll keep you occupied for a good while. You can even switch up the display by choosing between green leaves or pink cherry blossom trees.
All my favorite Lego deals are listed below, so check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes coverage.
- Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5
- Lego Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste: was $9 now $7
- Lego City Red Sports Car Toy: was $9 now $8
- Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8
- Lego DC Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze: was $19 now $16
- Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $25
- Lego Classic Creative Pets Buildable Animals: was $34 now $27
- Lego Star Wars Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor Spaceship: was $44 now $35
- Lego Creator 3 in 1 Medieval Dragon Toy: was $59 now $47
- Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47
- Lego Architecture Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $79
- Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance: was $99 now $84
- Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection Himeji Castle: was $159 now $139
Best Lego deals
Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.
For just $7, how could you resist this cute Lego Animal Crossing set? It comes with a small telescope, tea set, stars to wish on as well as some foliage. You also get a minifigure of Celeste and a crescent-moon chair.
If your Lego minifigures need to get around fast, this sports car will help them do so in style. The trunk can open to store accessories, and the driver's seat has a tinted window.
Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.
Your Lego collection isn't complete without a Batmobile model. While there are pricier versions available, this one is awesome because it comes in at just $16. As well as the iconic car, you get minifigures of Batman and Mr. Freeze, and some icy accessories to slip the caped crusader up.
Another member of the Lego Botanicals family is on sale for a discount. Right now, you can add this pretty Chrysanthemum in a unique green pot to your home decor, making your room look more colorful with blooms that won't wilt.
This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is for you if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.
If you have kiddos that love animals, then these buildable buddies are just the thing for them. You can build a cat on a stand, a dog with a bowl and bone, a hamster with an apple, a rabbit with a carrot and a bird on a perch.
A classic Lego cottage... or is it? This 3-in-1 set can transform into a canal house and a lake house, too. It also comes with a family of minifigures and accessories like plants, furniture and even a boat.
What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.
This fearsome 3-in-1 set is a must-have for any Lego collection. You can build either a dragon, sea serpent or phoenix. All the models are poseable and the dragon even comes with extra parts to build a treasure chest to guard.
Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.
Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year and has now been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.
This Lego set lets you recreate the iconic NASA Mars Rover. Aimed at kids ages 10 and up, this model has articulated arms and suspension to help it traverse rough terrain. There's even an AR app that lets kids complete their own Mars missions.
The Lego Architecture Landmarks kits take historic landmarks and turn them into beautiful Lego models. This set is of the famous Japanese Himeji Castle. It's an impressive model at 7.5-inches high and 12.5-inches wide with 2,100 pieces.
