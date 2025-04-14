Massive Lego sale from $5 at Amazon — 15 deals I’d add to my cart

published

Amazon's Lego sale has a ton of incredible finds

LEGO Architecture Landmarks Collection: Himeji Castle 21060 Building Set
(Image credit: Lego)
Love Lego? Well, you don't want to miss out on Amazon’s Lego sale with deals from $5. Whether your collection consists of one brick or thousands, there's something for everyone here.

If you want a truly beautiful display piece, you can currently get the Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection Himeji Castle on sale for $139 at Amazon. With 2,125 pieces, this is a meaty build that'll keep you occupied for a good while. You can even switch up the display by choosing between green leaves or pink cherry blossom trees.

All my favorite Lego deals are listed below, so check them out. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes coverage.

Best Lego deals

Lego Classic Green Baseplate
Lego Classic Green Baseplate: was $7 now $5 at Amazon

Every Lego build starts with sturdy foundations. This Lego Classic Green Baseplate is on sale for just $5, which is perfect if you want to get started on a city or park build. It's square-shaped with 32 studs in each direction.

Lego Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste
Lego Animal Crossing Stargazing with Celeste: was $9 now $7 at Amazon

For just $7, how could you resist this cute Lego Animal Crossing set? It comes with a small telescope, tea set, stars to wish on as well as some foliage. You also get a minifigure of Celeste and a crescent-moon chair.

Lego City Red Sports Car Toy
Lego City Red Sports Car Toy: was $9 now $8 at Amazon

If your Lego minifigures need to get around fast, this sports car will help them do so in style. The trunk can open to store accessories, and the driver's seat has a tinted window.

Lego Sunflowers
Lego Sunflowers: was $14 now $8 at Amazon

Add a little sunshine to your day with these pretty Lego sunflowers. This simple build is excellent for anyone of any age or skill level. Plus, you can display them however you like in a vase or amongst real blooms.

Lego DC Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze
Lego DC Batman & Batmobile vs. Mr. Freeze: was $19 now $16 at Amazon

Your Lego collection isn't complete without a Batmobile model. While there are pricier versions available, this one is awesome because it comes in at just $16. As well as the iconic car, you get minifigures of Batman and Mr. Freeze, and some icy accessories to slip the caped crusader up.

Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum
Lego Botanicals Chrysanthemum: was $29 now $23 at Amazon

Another member of the Lego Botanicals family is on sale for a discount. Right now, you can add this pretty Chrysanthemum in a unique green pot to your home decor, making your room look more colorful with blooms that won't wilt.

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was $59 now $25 at Amazon

This Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box is for you if you want the freedom to build anything you can imagine. It contains a bumper set of 790 pieces in a selection of 33 different colors, and includes special pieces like doors, wheels and eyes to create houses, vehicles and animals.

Lego Classic Creative Pets Buildable Animal Toy 11034
Lego Classic Creative Pets Buildable Animal Toy 11034: was $34 now $27 at Amazon

If you have kiddos that love animals, then these buildable buddies are just the thing for them. You can build a cat on a stand, a dog with a bowl and bone, a hamster with an apple, a rabbit with a carrot and a bird on a perch.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Cozy House Building Kit: was $59 now $37 at Amazon

A classic Lego cottage... or is it? This 3-in-1 set can transform into a canal house and a lake house, too. It also comes with a family of minifigures and accessories like plants, furniture and even a boat.

Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants
Lego Botanicals Tiny Plants: was $49 now $39 at Amazon

What's better than plants? Tiny Lego plants! This botanicals set contains a variety of brick greenery, including cacti and colorful flowers. Each one comes in its own pot.

Lego Creator 3 in 1 Medieval Dragon Toy
Lego Creator 3 in 1 Medieval Dragon Toy: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

This fearsome 3-in-1 set is a must-have for any Lego collection. You can build either a dragon, sea serpent or phoenix. All the models are poseable and the dragon even comes with extra parts to build a treasure chest to guard.

Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers
Lego Botanicals Bouquet of Roses Artificial Flowers: was $59 now $47 at Amazon

Looking for a fun Lego set to brighten your home decor? This gorgeous rose bouquet made of Lego is the perfect addition to any space and will give you plenty of time to relax while making the four-piece set. Plus, this 822-piece set makes a great gift for a loved one.

Lego Statue of Liberty
Lego Statue of Liberty: was $119 now $79 at Amazon

Arguably the world's most iconic statue, Lady Liberty attracts millions of tourists a year and has now been recreated in Lego form via this fantastic set. It's a perfect display piece for a home office with all the details you'd expect from the Lego Architecture range. It's designed for slightly older builders.

Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance
Lego Technic NASA Mars Rover Perseverance: was $99 now $84 at Amazon

This Lego set lets you recreate the iconic NASA Mars Rover. Aimed at kids ages 10 and up, this model has articulated arms and suspension to help it traverse rough terrain. There's even an AR app that lets kids complete their own Mars missions.

Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection: Himeji Castle Collectible Model Kit 21060
Lego Architecture Landmarks Collection: Himeji Castle Collectible Model Kit 21060: was $159 now $139 at Amazon

The Lego Architecture Landmarks kits take historic landmarks and turn them into beautiful Lego models. This set is of the famous Japanese Himeji Castle. It's an impressive model at 7.5-inches high and 12.5-inches wide with 2,100 pieces.

Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

