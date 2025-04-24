Huge Home Depot spring sale is live — shop cleaning, gardening and grilling deals from $10

Spring is in full swing — and if you're looking to give your home or outdoor space a little refresh, there's no better time than the present. Fortunately, Home Depot is hosting a spring sale with must-shop outdoor items that won't break the bank.

Right now, Home Depot has tons of deals on cleaning supplies, grilling accessories and gardening must-haves — many of which are under $20. If you're ready to upgrade your grill for barbecue season, you can shop a wide range of outdoor cooking options from $99. Hoping to jumpstart your garden? Get 5 bags of Miracle Gro Garden Soil for just $10.

Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in the Home Depot spring sale. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.

Deals under $20

Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot

Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.

Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights: was $34 now $19 at The Home Depot Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 24 feet long and include 12 bulbs. You can link up to 240 ft. for a total of 10 strings using one electrical outlet. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.

Lawn and Garden Deals

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $87 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $429 now $399 at The Home Depot If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.

Green Machine 62V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $649 now $549 at The Home Depot Maintain your lawn with absolute ease thanks to this incredible mower powered by two 62V 4.0 Ah batteries. Offering up to 45 minutes of runtime per battery, medium yard owners will have all the battery power they need. Additionally, the advanced brushless motor ensures quiet operation without the need for gas, oil or regular maintenance.

Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower: was $4,999 now $3,999 at The Home Depot This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.

Patio Furniture Deals

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $731 at The Home Depot Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $168 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot This pizza oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Hooure Commercial Slushy Machine: was $775 now $695 at The Home Depot Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.

Outdoor Camera Deals

Wyze Cam Pan V3: was $39 now $29 at The Home Depot This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $119 at The Home Depot The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.