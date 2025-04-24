Huge Home Depot spring sale is live — shop cleaning, gardening and grilling deals from $10
Outdoor deals that won't break the bank
Spring is in full swing — and if you're looking to give your home or outdoor space a little refresh, there's no better time than the present. Fortunately, Home Depot is hosting a spring sale with must-shop outdoor items that won't break the bank.
Right now, Home Depot has tons of deals on cleaning supplies, grilling accessories and gardening must-haves — many of which are under $20. If you're ready to upgrade your grill for barbecue season, you can shop a wide range of outdoor cooking options from $99. Hoping to jumpstart your garden? Get 5 bags of Miracle Gro Garden Soil for just $10.
Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in the Home Depot spring sale. For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot's spring deals
- Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99
- Lawnmower sale: deals from $199
- ECOLAB Professional Strength Industrial Degreaser: was $14 now $9
- Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10
- Hampton Bay Indoor/Outdoor Edison Bulb String Lights: was $34 now $19
- Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $87
- Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $119
- Hampton Bay Crossridge Gas Fire Pit Table: was $219 now $179
- Joyside Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair Patio Set: was $407 now $355
- Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $429 now $399
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $508
Deals under $20
Ecolab's Industrial Degreaser can tackle the toughest grease and grime. Whether you're cleaning tools and machinery or automotive parts, this industrial grade degreaser will make the cleaning process a whole lot faster and simpler.
Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot
Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.
If you're hosting a cookout, don't forget to stock up on charcoal. These bricks are made of 100% natural materials and ash up in around 15 minutes, meaning you'll be ready to grill in no time.
Light up your outdoor space at night with this set of string lights that are 24 feet long and include 12 bulbs. You can link up to 240 ft. for a total of 10 strings using one electrical outlet. You'll want to spend all night under the stars with these lights that emit a soft white glow and will make a stylish statement hanging in your backyard or over your patio.
This 21 piece drill bit set is suitable for drilling wood, metal, plastic and fiberglass. The industrial-grade twist-drill bits are cut from super-hard, resilient black oxide for the ultimate in durability and strength.
Lawn and Garden Deals
Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot
Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.
Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.
If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.
Maintain your lawn with absolute ease thanks to this incredible mower powered by two 62V 4.0 Ah batteries. Offering up to 45 minutes of runtime per battery, medium yard owners will have all the battery power they need. Additionally, the advanced brushless motor ensures quiet operation without the need for gas, oil or regular maintenance.
This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.
Patio Furniture Deals
The weather outside may be frightful, but this fire pit table will bring back the heat. Measuring 30 inches, this 50,000 BTU fire pit has an adjustable frame, a bronze finish and a natural slate table top. It's perfect for upcoming fall weather.
This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
This super comfortable seating set is on sale for $359 at Home Depot. It comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, soft water-resistant cushions and rust-resistant frames. You have your pick of five different cushion colors.
This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.
Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.
Outdoor Cooking Deals
Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.
This pizza oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $170 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.
Outdoor Camera Deals
This security camera physically pans 180 degrees vertically and tilts 360 degrees to show you different areas of your room. You can spin it around, zoom in, and even look up or down toward the floor or ceiling directly from the touchscreen controls in the app. Its standout feature is a built-in AI that tracks the motion of a subject and follows it as it moves throughout your space. Plus, it can detect people, objects, or a baby's cries for smarter notifications.
The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.
If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
