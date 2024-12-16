Huge Hoka sale live — 15 holiday deals I'd shop starting at just $12
Shop Hoka's holiday sale styles
Hoping to snag some high-quality hiking shoes for the trails? Or maybe you're in the market for some new running sneakers and apparel. Well, you're in luck because Hoka is having a huge holiday sale with deals starting at just $12.
The brand with lightweight and comfortable kicks is currently discounting top-rated running shoes and trail gear, including the Hoka Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested. Right now, you can snag them for just $111 (was $140).
There's plenty of other holiday deals where that came from! Whether you're a loyal Hoka customer or you're ready to see what all the hype is about, now is the perfect time to shop the Hoka sale. Here are 15 running and hiking shoe and apparel deals I would shop ASAP.
Quick Links
- shop Hoka's holiday sale
- Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew Sock: was $18 now $12
- Hoka ColdSnap Fleece Beanie: was $28 now $19
- Hoka Crescendo MD (All Gender): was $80 now $59
- Hoka Transport (Men's): was $150 now $104
- Hoka Mach 6 (Women's): was $140 now $111
- Hoka Cielo X 2 MD (All Gender): was $160 now $119
- Hoka Bondi 8 (Women's): was $165 now $131
- Hoka Clifton LS (All Gender): was $175 now $139
- Hoka Transport X (All Gender): was $200 now $139
- Hoka Speedgoat 5 Mid GTX (Women's): was $180 now $143
- Hoka Kaha 2 Low GTX (Women's): was $220 now $154
- Hoka Kaha 2 GTX (Men’s): was $240 now $167
Best Hoka Sneaker Deals
If you're looking to compete on the track, this beginner-friendly shoe is a great investment. Equipped with a 6-pin spike plate, comfortable midsole foam, and a single-layer mesh upper, you'll have a speedy competitive edge.
The Transport is designed as an everyday shoe for those who have to walk a lot in the city during the day. Your feet are cushioned by an EVA midsole and a Vibram EcoStep Natural outsole.
I'd move fast on this shoe since only one color of the Mach 6 is reduced for the women’s and men’s shoe, and some sizes are already sold out. That’s not a surprise given the quality of the Mach 6, which is one of the best shoes we've tested in 2024 thanks to the versatile ride of the shoe that delivers both comfort and speed for training runs, or even races.
This shoe is perfect for those who already know they love competitive running and want to up their game. With a freshly designed upper and a stiffer spike plate, these lightweight running shoes are ideal for middle-distance racing between 800m and 3K.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka's most popular shoes because of the high level of comfortable cushioning it offers. It's ideal for new road runners because of this. The women's and men's Bondi 8 are both reduced, with lots of colors and sizes still in stock.
The Clifton LS blends lifestyle and performance like never before. The sneakers are made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look. They're street ready thanks to their pebbled leather, textured suede and streamlined laces.
Like the Speedgoat Trail Running shoes, the Hoka Mid GTX Hiking Boot by the same name prioritizes comfort and traction but also moisture resistance — the upper and mid are made of GORE-TEX to ensure water and mud stay out. A thick sole provides plenty of cushioning, while traction lugs on the bottom ensure a no-slip grip, even when scrambling up wet rocks.
From walking to work to running at the track, this crossover shoe is up for pretty much anything. Stylish enough for casual everyday wear, the sneaker is also speedy enough to pick up the pace. They feature a propulsive carbon fiber plate, responsive midsole foam and a smooth-riding rocker for effortless heel-to-toe transitions.
This hiking shoe has a fantastic weight-to-cushion ratio equipped with a Hubble heel to reduce impact. It delivers durability, support and peak performance. The shoe is selling out fast, so be sure to sift through the colors to find the best deal in your size.
This premium shoe is equally plush and durable, with boosted traction and a Hubble heel for support. With these hiking shoes, you'll be ready to tackle the toughest trails.
Best Hoka Accessory Deals
Whether you're buying them for yourself or as a gift for a runner, these socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The Hoka Lifestyle Athletic Crew sock is available in a range of colors at discounted prices, with the most affordable dropping to just $12.
Let your hair fly free while shielding your gaze with this eye-catching Hoka visor. You can pick it up in either orange and pink, with plenty of sizes still available in the sale.
The colder months are coming and this beanie will keep you running through them. It has a ponytail-friendly design provides a balance of warmth and breathability so you stay snug but not sweaty on the run.
This lightweight fleece headband is perfect for chilly runs. Black and pink headbands are available in the Hoka sale, with both colors reduced to under $20.
You'll be amazed at how much you can squeeze into this hip pack to carry with you on the run. It's easily adjusted too, so it won't bounce around when full, and there are two colors available in the sale.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.