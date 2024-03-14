Huge Fitbit sale at Amazon — 5 deals to shop now
Get in shape ahead of the summer with these deals
Spring is right around the corner and if you're eager to bring your workouts outdoors, Amazon has a huge sale on Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers right now. The sale includes discounts on some of the best Fitbits we've tested.
For instance, right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $138 at Amazon. That's one of the best deals we've seen for a device we called the best overall Fitbit you can buy. Below I've rounded up five of the best sales available now. For more spring discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.
Fitbit deals — Quick links
- shop all Fitbits on sale at Amazon
- Fitbit Ace 3: was $79 now $49
- Fitbit Inspire 2: was $79 now $64
- Fitbit Charge 6: was $159 now $138
- Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $139
- Fitbit Sense 2: was $299 now $239
Fitbit deals — Best sales now
Fitbit Ace 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08VKX27ZV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $49 @ Amazon
If you want to help your little one track their activity, this is the Fitbit to buy. It comes in a range of fun colors, offers parental controls, and can track your kids' sleep. Rather than seeing metrics such as calorie burn or body fat percentage on the device, the Fitbit Ace 3 offers achievements and trophies that can be unlocked by getting active.
Fitbit Inspire 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included%2Fdp%2FB08DFGPTSK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $64 @ Amazon
Free 1-year Fitbit Premium! The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance, and calories burned throughout the day. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-inspire-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Inspire 2 review, we called it our favorite activity band for under $100. Note: If you don't care for the 1-year free membership, Walmart has it for $58 and a 1-month Fitbit Premium membership.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Inspire-2-Fitness-Tracker-Black%2F782866746" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$58 @ Walmart
Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Exercise-Equipment-6-Months-Membership%2Fdp%2FB0CC644KMJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $159 now $138 @ Amazon
The Charge 6 is Fitbit's top fitness tracker with support for all of Google's newest apps, built-in GPS, and more than 40 exercise modes. We named it the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitness-trackers,review-2066.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best fitness tracker you can buy. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. It sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. But like the Sense, it's got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559671&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffitbit-charge-6-advanced-fitness-health-tracker-coral%2F6559671.p%3FskuId%3D6559671&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$159 @ Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Fitness-Smartwatch-Tracking-Included%2Fdp%2FB07TYNMRZG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $139 @ Amazon
Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-versa-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Versa 2 review, we said it's a stylish and lightweight watch with female health tracking, good battery life (about five days with general use), and insightful sleep tracking.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6364307&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffitbit-versa-2-health-fitness-smartwatch-carbon%2F6364307.p%3FskuId%3D6364307&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Best Buy
Fitbit Sense 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0B4MV1TGL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $299 now $239 @ Amazon
The Fitbit Sense 2 is a cross between a smartwatch and a fitness tracker offering high-tech stress, health, and workout tracking, as well as support for useful apps like Google Maps, Wallet, Amazon Alexa, and more. It's also super-comfy, lightweight and highly customizable, with plenty of interchangeable straps to choose from: Dress it up in leather or metal, or down in silicone. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-sense-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Sense 2 review, we called it a top-tier health and fitness tracking smartwatch.
Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Sense-2-Advanced-Health-and-Fitness-Smartwatch-Shadow-Grey-Graphite-Aluminum%2F1124452787" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$238 @ Walmart
Get the BEST of Tom’s Guide daily right in your inbox: Sign up now!
Upgrade your life with the Tom’s Guide newsletter. Subscribe now for a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and hottest deals. Elevate your everyday with our curated analysis and be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets.
As deals editor at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.