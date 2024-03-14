Huge Fitbit sale at Amazon — 5 deals to shop now

Spring is right around the corner and if you're eager to bring your workouts outdoors, Amazon has a huge sale on Fitbit smartwatches and activity trackers right now. The sale includes discounts on some of the best Fitbits we've tested.

For instance, right now you can get the Fitbit Charge 6 for just $138 at Amazon. That's one of the best deals we've seen for a device we called the best overall Fitbit you can buy. Below I've rounded up five of the best sales available now. For more spring discounts, make sure to check out our guide to the best early Amazon Big Spring Sale deals.

Fitbit deals — Best sales now

Fitbit Ace 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB08VKX27ZV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

If you want to help your little one track their activity, this is the Fitbit to buy. It comes in a range of fun colors, offers parental controls, and can track your kids' sleep. Rather than seeing metrics such as calorie burn or body fat percentage on the device, the Fitbit Ace 3 offers achievements and trophies that can be unlocked by getting active.

Fitbit Inspire 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Inspire-Fitness-Tracker-Included%2Fdp%2FB08DFGPTSK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $79 now $64 @ Amazon

Free 1-year Fitbit Premium! The Fitbit Inspire 2 is perfect for those new to fitness tracking. It doesn't have built-in GPS, but this budget wearable can track your steps, distance, and calories burned throughout the day. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-inspire-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Inspire 2 review, we called it our favorite activity band for under $100. Note: If you don't care for the 1-year free membership, Walmart has it for $58 and a 1-month Fitbit Premium membership.

Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FFitbit-Inspire-2-Fitness-Tracker-Black%2F782866746" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$58 @ Walmart

Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Exercise-Equipment-6-Months-Membership%2Fdp%2FB0CC644KMJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $159 now $138 @ Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's top fitness tracker with support for all of Google's newest apps, built-in GPS, and more than 40 exercise modes. We named it the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitness-trackers,review-2066.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best fitness tracker you can buy. It also offers 7-day battery life, water resistance up to 50m, and a 6-month membership to Fitbit Premium. It sits between the more budget-focused Inspire 3 and the technology-packed Sense 2 smartwatch. But like the Sense, it's got all the best health-tracking tech Fitbit has to offer.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6559671&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffitbit-charge-6-advanced-fitness-health-tracker-coral%2F6559671.p%3FskuId%3D6559671&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$159 @ Best Buy

Fitbit Versa 2: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Fitness-Smartwatch-Tracking-Included%2Fdp%2FB07TYNMRZG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

Fitbit's midrange smartwatch has a beautiful always-on OLED display and Alexa built in, which makes it a more useful smartwatch. Fitbit also offers Spotify support on the Versa 2. In our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/fitbit-versa-2" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fitbit Versa 2 review, we said it's a stylish and lightweight watch with female health tracking, good battery life (about five days with general use), and insightful sleep tracking.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6364307&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Ffitbit-versa-2-health-fitness-smartwatch-carbon%2F6364307.p%3FskuId%3D6364307&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">sold out @ Best Buy