Massive Brooks sale knocks 50% off running shoes and apparel — 7 deals I recommend

Running is supposed to be one of the cheapest ways to get in shape. Or so they say. As an avid runner, I've seen some of the best running shoes on the market sell for upwards of $150 for a pair. So before I shop for new shoes, I like to browse for the best sales.
Right now, Brooks is taking up to 58% off select men's and women's running shoes. The sale includes popular models like the Adrenaline GTS 22 (which we named the best cross training shoes), Ghost 15, Launch 10, and more. After discount, prices start as low as $64. Below, I've rounded up seven of the best deals you can get right now. For more workout apparel deals, check out this huge Adidas sale at Amazon and the 25 best Skechers deals at Amazon.
Best Brooks deals
Brooks Interlace Sports Bra: was $55 now $27 @ Brooks
The Brooks Interlace Sports Bra is 50% off. It features Brooks' quick-drying DriLayer fabric paired with cutouts to wick away sweat and provide ample ventilation for all types of runs. It's also been tested to offer motion reduction and comfort while offering a secure fit.
Brooks Moment 7" Short (Men's): was $48 now $28 @ Brooks
Let your legs enjoy a full range of motion with the Brooks Moment 7-inch Shorts. They're made of a stretchy fabric and feature side splits to let your legs move freely. There's also a liner pocket for storing small essentials and a drawcord to keep your shorts fitting snug. The women's Moment 5" is also on sale for $27.
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's): was $140 now $89 @ Brooks
This is last season's model, but don't let this put you off. It's a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology, which is meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. The men's shoe is also on sale for $89 at Brooks.
Brooks Launch 10 (Men's): was $110 now $99 @ Brooks
The Launch 10 is a lightweight and breathable running shoe designed for quick transitions. It provides lightweight cushioning and a breathable upper to keep your feet dry when running. It also offers neutral support to help you keep up the pace no matter the distance. The women's shoe is also on sale for $99 at Brooks.
Brooks Ghost 15 (Men's): was $139 now $109 @ Brooks
The 15th iteration of Brooks' best-selling running shoe, this entry-level choice is only slightly different from the previous beloved model, namely in the form of a foam midsole and updated upper for a comfier feel. While it's a fabulous find for casual runs, according to our Brooks Ghost 15 review, we wouldn’t recommend it if you’re trying to PR during your next race as it's meant to be an everyday running shoe for beginners. You can also get the women's shoe for $109.
Brooks Catamount 2 (Men's): was $170 now $109 @ Brooks
Hitting the trails? Then this is a deal you won't want to miss. The Brooks Catamount 2 is currently marked down by an impressive 35%, meaning you can snap it up for just $109. The shoe is designed to be light, responsive and features a high traction outsole to help you maintain speed and endure the distance while out on the trails. The women's shoe is also on sale for $109.
Brooks Men's Levitate 6 (Men's): was $150 now $119 @ Brooks
The Levitate 6 running shoes offer an impressive energy return thanks to the lighter DNA AMP midsole technology. The new upper design is meant to have a 'sock-like' fit that will flex and adapt to your strides. This discount is not one to miss! The women's shoe is also on sale for $119.
