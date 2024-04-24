Massive Brooks sale knocks 50% off running shoes and apparel — 7 deals I recommend

Brooks Ghost 15 (Men's): was $139 now $109 @ Brooks

The 15th iteration of Brooks' best-selling running shoe, this entry-level choice is only slightly different from the previous beloved model, namely in the form of a foam midsole and updated upper for a comfier feel. While it's a fabulous find for casual runs, according to our Brooks Ghost 15 review, we wouldn’t recommend it if you’re trying to PR during your next race as it's meant to be an everyday running shoe for beginners. You can also get the women's shoe for $109.