Hurry! Massive sale on Hoka running shoes right now — here’s the 7 deals I’d shop

You don't have to pop into a specialty running store to shop Hoka these days. Visit any sports or fitness retailer, and you're all but guaranteed to find an entire wall dedicated to the brand. This isn't surprising, considering Hoka has risen in popularity in recent years as both a super-cushiony running and walking shoe beloved by amateur runners and athletes alike.

If you've been wanting to see for yourself what the hype is all about, now's a good time to give a pair a try, as we spotted seven styles freshly marked down at Hoka. In fact, the sale section even includes editor-tested and -approved styles, including the very one our fitness writer ran a 10K personal best in. To see what other favorites we recommend shopping, scroll on.

The Best Hoka Deals

Rincon 3 (Men’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Frincon-3%2F1119395.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $125 now $99 @ Hoka

Save on the Rincon running shoe while stocks last. A 5mm drop, vented mesh upper and a compression-molded foam midsole make this shoe perfect for easy miles or longer efforts. Best for those who need neutral support.

Mach 5 (Women’s):<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fwomens-race-shoes%2Fmach-5%2F1127894.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

The Mach 5 model features a 29mm heel stack and articulated heel color. You'll get a PROFLY construction midsole which provides every runner with a lightweight and responsive foam, plus a durable EVA outsole.

Kawana (Men’s) <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fkawana%2F1123163.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

Want to know what it feels like to step into a shoe inspired by the legendary beach breaks of the Sunshine Coast? Meet the Kawana. Meticulously engineered using Hoka's advanced CMEVA midsole foam, this Hoka style presents a foam technology that delivers excellent energy return while maintaining the shoe's durability. Bonus: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/running/i-got-two-personal-bests-in-these-hoka-running-shoes-and-theyre-20-off-right-now" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">our fitness writer PR’d in them — twice. The only sad bit, is, that the women's sizes and colorways are completely sold out.

Clifton 8 (Women’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fclifton-8%2F1119394.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $111 @ Hoka

An older version of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hoka-clifton-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">editor-favorite Clifton 9, it has an almost identical look and a reputation as a comfortable, everyday running shoe. Only slightly lighter than the newer model, the Clifton 8 is still a great choice and has earned plenty of praise as a great short- and mid-distance trainer.

Carbon X 3 (Men’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fcarbon-x-3%2F1123192.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $119 @ Hoka

Offering a beautiful balance of cushioning and weight, the Rincon 3 makes a comeback with a lovely lightweight design. This updated version showcases an asymmetrical tongue, a sleeker pull tab, and a ventilated mesh upper to ensure optimal breathability.

Bondi X (Men's): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fbondi-x%2F195719605292.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $215 now $161 @ Hoka

Full transparency, there's only one pair of the Bondi X left at this price — specifically, a 10.5 in the Fiesta color combo. This is a bulkier, but well-reviewed shoe. Carbon-plated, these shoes have a built-in extended rocker for an extra boost and comfort no matter the distance.