Hurry! Massive sale on Hoka running shoes right now — here’s the 7 deals I’d shop
Train for your next race in style
You don't have to pop into a specialty running store to shop Hoka these days. Visit any sports or fitness retailer, and you're all but guaranteed to find an entire wall dedicated to the brand. This isn't surprising, considering Hoka has risen in popularity in recent years as both a super-cushiony running and walking shoe beloved by amateur runners and athletes alike.
If you've been wanting to see for yourself what the hype is all about, now's a good time to give a pair a try, as we spotted seven styles freshly marked down at Hoka. In fact, the sale section even includes editor-tested and -approved styles, including the very one our fitness writer ran a 10K personal best in. To see what other favorites we recommend shopping, scroll on.
Quick Links
- shop select styles up to 38% off at Hoka
- Rincon 3 (Men’s): was $125 now $99
- Mach 5 (Women’s): was $140 now $111
- Kawana (Men’s) was $140 now $111
- Clifton 8 (Women’s): was $140 now $111
- Carbon X 3 (Men’s): was $200 now $119
- Bondi X (Men's): was $215 now $161
- Project Clifton: was $250 now $164
The Best Hoka Deals
Rincon 3 (Men’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Frincon-3%2F1119395.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $125 now $99 @ Hoka
Save on the Rincon running shoe while stocks last. A 5mm drop, vented mesh upper and a compression-molded foam midsole make this shoe perfect for easy miles or longer efforts. Best for those who need neutral support.
Mach 5 (Women’s):<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fwomens-race-shoes%2Fmach-5%2F1127894.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
The Mach 5 model features a 29mm heel stack and articulated heel color. You'll get a PROFLY construction midsole which provides every runner with a lightweight and responsive foam, plus a durable EVA outsole.
Kawana (Men’s) <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fkawana%2F1123163.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
Want to know what it feels like to step into a shoe inspired by the legendary beach breaks of the Sunshine Coast? Meet the Kawana. Meticulously engineered using Hoka's advanced CMEVA midsole foam, this Hoka style presents a foam technology that delivers excellent energy return while maintaining the shoe's durability. Bonus: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/wellness/running/i-got-two-personal-bests-in-these-hoka-running-shoes-and-theyre-20-off-right-now" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">our fitness writer PR’d in them — twice. The only sad bit, is, that the women's sizes and colorways are completely sold out.
Clifton 8 (Women’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fclifton-8%2F1119394.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $140 now $111 @ Hoka
An older version of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/hoka-clifton-9" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"">editor-favorite Clifton 9, it has an almost identical look and a reputation as a comfortable, everyday running shoe. Only slightly lighter than the newer model, the Clifton 8 is still a great choice and has earned plenty of praise as a great short- and mid-distance trainer.
Carbon X 3 (Men’s): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fcarbon-x-3%2F1123192.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $119 @ Hoka
Offering a beautiful balance of cushioning and weight, the Rincon 3 makes a comeback with a lovely lightweight design. This updated version showcases an asymmetrical tongue, a sleeker pull tab, and a ventilated mesh upper to ensure optimal breathability.
Bondi X (Men's): <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fbondi-x%2F195719605292.html" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $215 now $161 @ Hoka
Full transparency, there's only one pair of the Bondi X left at this price — specifically, a 10.5 in the Fiesta color combo. This is a bulkier, but well-reviewed shoe. Carbon-plated, these shoes have a built-in extended rocker for an extra boost and comfort no matter the distance.
Project Clifton: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=43729&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hoka.com%2Fen%2Fus%2Fsale%2Fproject-clifton%2F195719636098.html%3Fsource%3Dshoppingsite_PLA_1127924-BDBLR-06.5%2F07.5%26kpid%3D1127924-BDBLR-06.5%2F07.5%26utm_source%3Dgoogle%26utm_medium%3Dpla%26gad_source%3D1%26gclid%3DCjwKCAjww_iwBhApEiwAuG6ccDtvDn7ASuNb0UP5CcshM0MzT6ywndE9RXGwz2gSt2fw3QPHJf27-xoCExoQAvD_BwE%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds" data-link-merchant="hoka.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $250 now $164 @ Hoka
The snazzy Project Clifton's are made for your days off from training when you still want to rock that sporty look but off duty. The quick lace system means you can slip them on in a rush and you can enjoy a comfortable plod wherever you go with the plush cushioned bottom. This shoe offers the biggest discount at 38% off.
