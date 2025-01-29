Huge Columbia sale knocks 50% off winter boots and apparel — 13 deals I’d shop now
Warm and cozy apparel and boot deals from $34
Freezing cold temperatures and snowy conditions seem to be sticking around this winter — which means cold-weather apparel is a must. If you're looking to stock up on cozy jackets, fuzzy fleeces and warm snow boots, there's no better time than the present.
The good news? Columbia can be your one-stop shop for all cold-weather apparel — especially now since the outerwear brand is hosting an epic winter sale with up to 50% off. The sale offers plenty of great deals to explore ranging from winter boots and jackets to fleeces and vests starting at just $34.
If you’re in need of a winter wardrobe upgrade, Columbia has you covered this season and beyond. Check out my top picks from the sale!
Quick Links
- shop Columbia's winter sale
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket (Men's): was $65 now $34
- Columbia Hart Mountain Half Snap Tunic (Women's): was $60 now $36
- Columbia Sweater Weather Half Zip Pullover (Men's): was $80 now $40
- Columbia Rugged Ridge III Sherpa Pullover Hoodie (Men's): was $70 now $42
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50
- Columbia Slope Edge II Vest (Men's): was $100 now $50
- Columbia Landroamer Cozy Boot (Women's): was $100 now $60
- Columbia Newton Ridge BC Boot (Men's): was $100 now $60
- Columbia Cloud Point Long Fleece Jacket (Women's): was $100 now $60
- Columbia Keetley II Boot (Women's): was $140 now $70
- Columbia Peakfreak II OutDry Mid Shoe (Men's): was $140 now $84
- Columbia Panorama Long Jacket (Women's): was $115 now $86
- Columbia Icelandite TurboDown II Jacket (Women's): was $350 now $175
Best Columbia Boot Deals
This warm, comfortable winter boot is versatile, protective and built with an advanced traction outsole for venturing to and from the cabin. You'll stay secure whether you're in wet or dry conditions. They're also perfect to slip on for après skiing.
This popular lightweight boot features a rugged suede upper, is rain-and-stain resistance, has comfy cushioning, and a grippy, all-terrain traction outsole. What more could you want from a hiking boot?
Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The boot features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
You'll have no limits when you wear these shoes on your next hiking adventure. This mid-height performance hiker is not only waterproof but also features an ultra-grippy outsole for exceptional traction on wet or dry trails.
Best Columbia Outerwear Deals
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and it's an outdoor staple this season.
Ideal for chilly days, this tunic features dual pockets to keep your hands warm and stretch binding on the cuffs to seal out the elements. Crafted for comfort, it's the perfect piece to wear whether you're at home or on your next adventure.
This versatile half-zip pullover is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!
Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest. Only small and medium sizes are still available.
This fleece featuring a longer length is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also looks great paired with leggings or jeans. Crafted for comfort, versatility, and protection, it's now an exceptional value at just $60.
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece jacket that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your chilly outdoor adventures. It also features a hidden snap closure for easy on and off. be sure to check all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
Bundle up in this insulated jacket that was built to keep you dry and warm! The waterproof and breathable jacket features thermal-reflective tech, 550-fill synthetic down and winter-ready features. It's great for just about everything winter-related including hiking and skiing.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.