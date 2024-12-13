Huge Columbia sale knocks 50% off everything — 15 holiday deals I’m adding to my cart now

With colder days upon us, now is the perfect time to stock up on warm, cozy essentials — and Columbia is your one-stop shop for cold-weather apparel. Even better? The outerwear brand is hosting an epic holiday sale with up to 50% off.

Columbia's holiday sale has plenty of great deals to explore ranging from hoodies and fleeces to vests and jackets starting at just $25. Many of the items also make for perfect presents. In fact, I've already filled up my cart with gifts for everyone on my list.

So whether you’re upgrading your winter wardrobe or snagging some last-minute holiday gifts, Columbia has you covered this season. Here are my top 15 picks from the sale!

Women's Columbia Deals

Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece Pullover: was $50 now $25 at Columbia Sportswear This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. We're loving this burgundy hue, but it's also on sale in four other shades.

Columbia Fire Side Long Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $75 now $37 at Columbia Sportswear From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this velvety-soft, long jacket that's crafted of fluffy high-pile fleece both inside and out, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures. It also features a 2-way zipper that lets you open the front from the bottom for ease of movement. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!

Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.

Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138 at Columbia Sportswear Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. This vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers, featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space.

Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket: was $280 now $210 at Columbia Sportswear Saving $70 on a cozy down hooded jacket is a deal worth snagging. Our fitness writer, Jessica, tested Columbia’s Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket on a hiking trip earlier this year and can vouch for its impressive insulation and practicality. She says it's a reliable choice for all kinds of outdoor adventures.

Men's Columbia Deals

Columbia Steens Mountain™ Fleece Vest: was $40 now $30 at Columbia Sportswear This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.

Columbia Hunterdon II Fleece Hoodie: was $65 now $32 at Columbia Sportswear Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.

Columbia Slope Edge II Vest: was $100 now $50 at Columbia Sportswear Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.

Columbia Cascadian Peaks Insulated Jacket: was $120 now $60 at Columbia Sportswear This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike.