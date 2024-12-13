Huge Columbia sale knocks 50% off everything — 15 holiday deals I’m adding to my cart now
Fleeces, jackets and vests that make great holiday gifts
With colder days upon us, now is the perfect time to stock up on warm, cozy essentials — and Columbia is your one-stop shop for cold-weather apparel. Even better? The outerwear brand is hosting an epic holiday sale with up to 50% off.
Columbia's holiday sale has plenty of great deals to explore ranging from hoodies and fleeces to vests and jackets starting at just $25. Many of the items also make for perfect presents. In fact, I've already filled up my cart with gifts for everyone on my list.
So whether you’re upgrading your winter wardrobe or snagging some last-minute holiday gifts, Columbia has you covered this season. Here are my top 15 picks from the sale!
- shop Columbia's holiday sale
- Columbia Lake Aloha Half Zip Fleece: was $50 now $25
- Columbia Steens Mountain 2.0 Fleece Jacket: was $65 now $34
- Columbia Fire Side Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $75 now $37
- Columbia Sherpa Full Zip Fleece Jacket: was $80 now $40
- Columbia Karis Gale Long Vest: was $100 now $50
- Columbia Slope Edge II Jacket: was $120 now $60
- Columbia Alpine Action II Jacket: was $180 now $90
- Columbia Mazama Trail Rain Shell: was $230 now $138
- Columbia Apres Arson II Down Jacket: was $300 now $150
- Columbia OutDry Extreme Wyldwood Shell Jacket: was $200 now $150
- Columbia Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket: was $280 now $210
Women's Columbia Deals
This lightweight fleece half-zip is ideal for layering and will keep you warm without restricting movement. It also ensures protection from the sun thanks to Omni-Shade UPF 50, which guards against skin damage. We're loving this burgundy hue, but it's also on sale in four other shades.
From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this velvety-soft, long jacket that's crafted of fluffy high-pile fleece both inside and out, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures. It also features a 2-way zipper that lets you open the front from the bottom for ease of movement. You'll want to check all the colors to find your size, as it's starting to sell out fast!
The perfect everyday fleece, this fuzzy full zip is ideal for heading out in chilly weather and running all your errands around town. Featuring an on-trend design and convenient pockets, you'll find any excuse to throw this toasty layer on.
I don't know about you, but I love a long vest! Not only are they stylish, but they add some extra warmth and comfort to your lower half. This Columbia vest comes in several colors and is the perfect transitional layer from cold fall days to mild winter weather. It features water-resistant fabric, faux down insulation and an adjustable hood for added protection from the elements.
Come rain or shine, drizzle or downpour, the Mazama Trail Rain Shell was made for the extra mile. This vented jacket is an excellent choice for all-season hikers, featuring Omni-Teach 3D tech to shed water and allow excess heat to escape. Roomy hand pockets, a drawcord-adjustable hood, and a stretchable fit make this jacket a contender for your closet space.
You can take advantage of this fantastic 25% discount on both color options of the OutDry Extreme Wyldwood Shell Jacket, available in sleek black or stylish off-white.
Bundle up in this parka style down jacket! The waterproof and breathable jacket features a removable hood, zippered pockets and comfortable cuffs with thumbholes. It's great for just about everything winter-related including skiing.
Saving $70 on a cozy down hooded jacket is a deal worth snagging. Our fitness writer, Jessica, tested Columbia’s Arctic Crest Down Hooded Jacket on a hiking trip earlier this year and can vouch for its impressive insulation and practicality. She says it's a reliable choice for all kinds of outdoor adventures.
Men's Columbia Deals
This versatile vest is perfect for everything from mornings in the office to afternoons on the trail. Crafted with anti-pilling, lightweight fleece, the vest is ideal for layering under a rain jacket or puffer for extra warmth.
Stay cozy in this unique, ultra-soft fleece hoodie that's perfect for any adventure. Its lightweight fleece is great for throwing on when heading outdoors or hanging inside. It comes in a few additional colors that are also on sale.
The perfect grab-and-go zip-up, this Columbia jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. It's available in a variety of different colors and will be an outdoor staple this fall.
Built with thermal-reflective lining, warm insulation and water-resistant fabric, this vest is the perfect layer to keep you warm and toasty. It will keep you covered without restricting your movements so you can run, hike and more in this stylish and functional vest.
This everyday jacket can be worn everywhere, from town to the trail. It features a warm thermal-reflective lining, toasty insulation and water-resistant fabric to keep you protected from the elements.
This insulated jacket offers the maximum amount of warmth, thanks to advanced thermal-reflective technology, an adjustable hood and seam-sealed construction to keep out the elements. It's also waterproof and breathable, so it's ideal for wearing during a fall or winter hike.
In the market for a ski jacket that can keep up with you on the slopes this winter? Look no further than this waterproof and breathable jacket that's lined with thermal-reflective technology and offers the perfect amount of warmth. Plus, it’s packed with pockets for your ski pass, goggles and other mountain essentials.
