Huge Asics sale live from $59 — 9 sneaker deals I'd shop now
Grab some of the best Asics running shoes at a big discount
Asics makes some of the best running shoes on the market. Purchasing a pair of their cool, comfortable and supportive sneakers is basically a no-brainer — especially now that select styles are up to 40% off.
Whether you're a full on marathon runner or you just enjoy hitting the treadmill for the occasional cardio, there's a pair of Asics that are perfect for you. One of my personal favorite deals is the Asics Gel-Kayano 30, which have been reduced to just $99 in both men's and women's sizes. That's a whopping 38% off their original price.
There are tons of other sneaker deals where that came from! Below are my favorite Asics running shoes on sale — and be sure to check all the colors to find the best deals in your size.
- shop all Asics deals
- Asics Gel-Contend 9 (Men's): was $70 now $59
- Asics Gel-Excite 10 (Women's): was $85 now $69
- Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Women's): was $100 now $79
- Asics GT-1000 12 Shoes (Men's): was $100 now $79
- Asics Noosa TRI 15 (Men's): was $130 now $89
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes (Men's): was $140 now $89
- Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes (Women's): was $160 now $99
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30 Shoes (Men's): was $160 now $99
Best Asics deals
These sleek, breathable sneakers are a great option for a wide range of workouts, including running, jogging and walking. They're lightweight and grippy while gel cushioning ensures a comfy ride.
Save $15 on the already-affordable Asics Gel-Excite 10 Running Shoe. They feature AMPLIFOAM PLUS cushioning and rearfoot GEL technology for ultra comfort as you run.
Grab a pair of lightweight, cushiony GT-1000 12 running shoes for just $79 in multiple colors. With its modern shape, a soft mesh upper, and LITETRUSS tech on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation, these shoes are a great choice for running or gym-based workouts.
If you’re searching for a running shoe that offers comfort, support, and a more modern, unassuming design, look no further than these discounted GT-1000 12 shoes. These shoes offer a soft mesh upper, supportive overall fit, and LITETRUSS technology on the midsole’s inner angle to reduce pronation while running. Check all the colors to find the best deal in your size.
The Asics Noosa TRI 15 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running, packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact and has triathletes in mind with a special tongue tab designed to make the shoe easy to get on and off.
These cloud-like, incredibly comfortable running shoes boast a midsole equipped with Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning. If you plan to do any intense workouts or distance running this summer, definitely consider the Gel-Cumulus 25 shoes. If you prefer a different color, there are tons of other discounted options to choose from.
The Asics Gel-Cumulus 25 is a comfortable daily trainer and a great option for new runners looking for a protective running shoe. With a midsole featuring Asics’ PureGEL technology and FF BLAST PLUS cushioning, you’ll certainly feel like you’re walking on a cloud. This extra cushioning will reduce hard landings and help your runs feel more effortless, even over longer distances.
At just $99, this is one of the best prices we’ve seen for these lightweight running shoes. With advanced stability, even distribution, soft cushioning, and shock absorption, they’re a fantastic choice for road running.
The men's version of the above shoe is also on sale in many colors. These running shoes are designed to provide advanced stability and soft cushioning for neutral runners and overpronators alike.
