Huge Adidas sale on Amazon — I vetted the best early Prime Day deals from $15

Adidas is one of the most popular sportswear brands. However, even Adidas isn't immune to Amazon sales. To celebrate its upcoming Prime Big Deal Days, Amazon is slashing the price of various Adidas sneakers and apparel.

If you're looking for something to keep you warm, we'd recommend the Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt on sale for $30 at Amazon with ribbed cuffs and hem for a snug fit. Or, for a more casual look, grab the Adilette Clogs Slide Sandals for just $37 at Amazon.

Amazon sales can be a little tricky to get your head around. When you change the color and even the size, prices vary. So, we'd recommend following our deals below and checking out whether the sale still works for you. Or, even better, offers an even better impressive discount. For more markdown prices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon promo codes.

Best Adidas deals

Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap (Women's): was $20 now $15 @ Amazon

Great structure with an adjustable relaxed fit is what you'll get with this Adidas baseball cap for everyday style. While we've opted for hot pink, it comes in pretty much every color you could wish for. Throw it on for a classic look any day of the week.

Pacer 3-Stripes Woven Shorts (Women's): was $25 now $16 @ Amazon

With the iconic 3-stripe design, these women’s training shorts utilize Adidas’ Aeroready fabric to absorb sweat and keep you cool. While there’s a few different colors on sale on Amazon, this orange pair serves up a cool 35% saving.

Essentials Loose Logo Tank Top (Women's): was $30 now $18 @ Amazon

What you don’t want from activewear is for it to restrict your motion, you won’t have a problem here. The best discount on our list with a whopping 67% off, this racerback tank top has a loose fit meaning it’s great for relaxing or in the gym.

Stretch Cotton Crew Neck Undershirts (2-Pack) (Men's): was $38 now $20 @ Amazon

These tagless undershirts provide comfort with a little extra stretch, thanks to spandex. Plus, the moisture management will do its best at keeping you cool and dry and while the colder weather starts to hit. This 2-pack of undershirts will wear perfectly under multiple layers.

Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt (Men's): was $45 now $30 @ Amazon

There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.

Essentials French Terry Cuffed 3-Stripes Pants (Men's): was $50 now $36 @ Amazon

These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear and all at an almost 25% discount.

Adilette Clogs Slide Sandals (Unisex): was $50 now $37 @ Amazon

It’s the iconic Adidas slider with a difference. Since clogs are the slip-on shoe of choice for ease in everyday tasks these days, Adidas crafted these sport-inspired sandals for a comfy fit that’ll still work with socks in the colder weather. A casual footwear choice with a sleek sporty design.

Vl Court 2.0 Skate Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $40 @ Amazon

Sports shoes are Adidas’ wheelhouse and they offer a range of different styles and features to suit your needs. The Vl Court 2.0 Skate Shoes are all about trendy design with a cozy feel. Cushioned comfort with the OrthoLite sockliner means you can wear them day-to-day without feeling like you need to get off your feet.

Puremotion Adapt Running Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $49 @ Amazon

The slip-on Puremotion Adapt’s leave laces behind in favor of an elastic strap making for a sock-like running shoe that’ll hug the foot. Aside from the ease of use, they’re also extra comfy with a memory foam sockliner and Adidas’ trademark cushion comfort. 20% off on Amazon, it’s hard to resist.

Kaptir 3.0 Shoes (Men's): was $90 now $65 @ Amazon

The soft knit of these Kaptir 3.0’s makes for a stretchy fit, but that’s not where the comfort ends. With a cushioned Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole, they’re sturdy, sleek, and suitable for everyday wear. Available in a range of colors, grab them while you can.