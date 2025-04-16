Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale ends soon — here’s 33 deals I'd shop before it's too late

After two weeks of epic savings, Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is coming to an end. Today marks the final day you can shop Black Friday-worthy deals from the retailer's outdoor shopping event. However, there's still a few hours left to grab last-minute deals on all the best spring essentials.

From patio furniture to gardening must-haves, Home Depot offers everything you need to improve your outdoor space for less. If you're ready to upgrade your grill for barbecue season, you can shop a wide range of outdoor cooking options from $99. Hoping to replace your gas mower? Look no further than the Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower for just $349.

The clock is ticking when it comes to shopping Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale. Keep scrolling to check out all my favorite deals in the sale — and be sure to fill up those carts fast! For more ways to save, check out our Home Depot promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is back. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.

Lawnmower sale: deals from $199 @ Home Depot

Home Depot has deals on push, reel, self-propelled and ride-on mowers starting from $199. The sale includes deals on RYOBI, Green Machine and more.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ Home Depot

Aside from epic outdoor savings, Home Depot is also hosting a huge sale on kitchen appliances. If you need fresh appliances, the retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Home security sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Lawn and Garden Deals

Miracle Gro Garden Soil: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot

Ready to jumpstart your garden this spring? Miracle Gro Garden Soil is here to help. And right now, you can get 5 bags for just $10. One bag is typically priced at $4.57, so you're definitely getting your money's worth with this deal. One bag will also feed plants for up to 3 months and improve existing soil.

Scotts Mulch: get 5 for $10 @ The Home Depot

Mulching your yard isn't always a fun task — but at least with this deals from the Home Depot, you'll be saving big. Get 5 bags of mulch for just $10 right now. You can pick from Red, Black and Brown and feel confident that you mulch will maintain its color for up to 1 year thanks to Color Advantage.

Veikous Wooden Raised Garden Bed: was $118 now $87 at The Home Depot Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this raised garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. It features an innovative drainage system that prevents waterlogging and root rot. Plus, the garden bed is made of cedar for extra durability.

Ryobi Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $429 now $349 at The Home Depot If you're looking to replace your gas mower, this is the optimal choice. Ideal for up to a 1/2 acre, this mower comes with an included 40V 6Ah lithium battery for up to 40 minutes of runtime. When finished, you can easily fold the handles and store the mower vertically for extra compact storage. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI 40V system where any 40V battery works with any 40V product.

Green Machine 62V Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: was $649 now $549 at The Home Depot Maintain your lawn with absolute ease thanks to this incredible mower powered by two 62V 4.0 Ah batteries. Offering up to 45 minutes of runtime per battery, medium yard owners will have all the battery power they need. Additionally, the advanced brushless motor ensures quiet operation without the need for gas, oil or regular maintenance.

Ryobi 80V HP Riding Mower: was $4,999 now $3,999 at The Home Depot This Ryobi ride-on mower has seen an epic discount. Its joystick allows for quick, smooth turns and its powerful 80V batteries allow you to mow up to 1 acre on a single charge. It takes 1.5 hours to fully charge, no gas required.

Patio Furniture Deals

StyleWell Amberview 6-Piece Steel Square Outdoor Dining Set: was $129 now $99 at The Home Depot At just $99, this outdoor dining set that features a dining table, 4 folding chairs and a push-up umbrella is a total steal. It's rust-resistant and also features sling fabric that resists UV rays, meaning the set will last for years to come. And if it doesn't, the set is backed by a 1-year fabric and frame warranty.

Nobel House multi-brown 7-piece patio dining set: was $630 now $504 at The Home Depot This clean and simple dining set will instantly upgrade any patio. It features a table and 6 dining chairs in a stylish wooden design with the functionality of an iron framework and comfortable chairs, guaranteed to give you a weather-resistant set that will last you for years to come.

Ovios Gray Wicker Outdoor Patio Conversation: was $861 now $731 at The Home Depot Score $129 off this Ovios 5-piece outdoor seating set. It comes with a 3-seat sofa, two lounge chairs and two ottomans, all in an attractive dark gray wicker that's weather resistant. You have your choice of 6 different cushion colors, although note that it's recommended to store the cushions inside when it's raining.

Lifesmart Sahara LSS-2 2-Person Infrared Sauna: was $2,999 now $1,899 at The Home Depot Who wouldn't want to have their own private sauna? This one from Lifesmart is on sale for a $1,100 discount. Rather than using steam, this sauna uses infrared technology to relax your muscles. It's made of okoume and hemlock wood, and has a tempered glass door and a digital control panel.

Outdoor Cooking Deals

Costway Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $349 now $168 at The Home Depot Perfect for your next pizza party, this efficient and versatile oven can heat up to 662F in less than five minutes and cook up a 12-inch pizza, burgers, meats and more. You can open or close the shovel of the door or chimney to control the fire and a dual thermometer allows you to know the internal temperature. It's also easy to move the entire oven around thanks to its two flexible wheels and two stable steel legs. It comes with a waterproof fabric cover, ash collector, mesh storage shelf, pizza peel and other accessories for your pizza-making convenience.

Nexgrill Propane Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven: was $249 now $206 at The Home Depot This pizza oven features adjustable heat control to reach temps up to 900°F in just 20 minutes. The portable pizza oven runs on propane but you can fill up the integrated smoker box with your favorite pellets or wood chips to give your pizza that authentic wood-fired flavor.

Hooure Commercial Slushy Machine: was $775 now $695 at The Home Depot Who wouldn't want to make their own slushies? This Hooure slushy maker is designed for commercial use, but it also works great if you're hosting a large gathering with a lot of people. It has a 12L capacity that can create 48 cups of frozen tasty treats in 30 minutes.

Outdoor Camera Deals

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus: was $169 now $119 at The Home Depot The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a security camera and spotlight in one. It records 1080p HD video, features Two-Way Talk and can record color video at night. The camera and light can be set to automatically activate during motion events, helping keep your home safe.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119 at The Home Depot If you have floodlight wiring then Ring's floodlight camera is a no-brainer. Its two LED floodlights pack an impressive 2000 lumens that will light up your driveway or spotlight intruders in the dark. Plus it even has a built-in 105-dB siren.

Blink Outdoor 4 (5-Pack): was $399 now $199 at The Home Depot The Blink Outdoor 4 is one of the most popular models for keeping tabs on what's happening outside of the home. With this bundle, you'll get four fully wireless security cameras that shoot crisp 1080p video both inside and outdoors for up to two years straight. The security camera earned our Editor’s Choice award and is one of the best home security cameras we’ve tested.